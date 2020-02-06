Business Live: Sensex rises over 100 points ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome

10:30 AM

China says to halve tariffs on some US imports

China said on Thursday it will halve tariffs on some goods imported from the United States starting from 1:01 p.m. local time (0501 GMT) on Feb. 14 and reiterated it hopes it can work with Washington to eventually scrap all tariffs in bilateral trade.

China's finance ministry said in a statement that tariffs on some goods will be cut to 5% from 10% previously, while tariffs on some goods will be lowered to 2.5% from 5% previously.

China hopes it and the United States can abide by the trade deal they agreed to and implement it well in order to boost market confidence, push bilateral trade development and aid global economic growth, the ministry added. Reuters

10:15 AM

Rupee opens at 71.22 against USD ahead of RBI policy decision

The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note at 71.22 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close as investors exercised caution ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy outcome.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to announce the outcome of its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 later in the day.

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the local unit, but rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar weighed on the domestic currency.

The rupee opened at 71.22 at the interbank forex market, then lost ground and fell to 71.28, down 3 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 71.25 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.70 per cent to USD 56.22 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 248.94 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 197.37 points up at 41,340.03 and Nifty up 44.50 points at 12,133.65. PTI

10:00 AM

Sensex rises over 100 points ahead RBI monetary policy outcome

Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening session on Thursday ahead of the outcome of Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review amid strong cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 125.32 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 41,267.98, and the broader NSE advanced 46.20 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 12,135.35.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 0.87 per cent or 353.28 points higher at 41,142.66. While, Nifty rose 109.50 points, or 0.91 per cent, to settle at 12,089.15.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 248.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 262.75 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

HCL Tech, ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp and TCS were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

While, Kotak Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid and HDFC were the laggards.

According to traders, investors are bullish ahead of outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20.

This will be the central bank’s last monetary policy for the current financial year.

According to experts, the RBI is likely to maintain status quo on rates as well as its monetary policy stance, and to continue an accommodative stance to support growth.

Further, strong gains in global markets have also boosted investor sentiment here, traders said,

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended higher on Wednesday.

Brent crude oil futures rose 1.65 per cent to USD 56.19 per barrel.

The rupee was trading flat against the US dollar at 71.27 in morning session. PTI

9:45 AM

It’s too early to take a call on Air India: Tata Sons chief

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday it is “too early” to take a call on Air India, in which the government has decided to sell its entire 100 per cent stake.

“It is too early...” Chandrasekaran told PTI when asked if Tata Group would be putting bid for the Air India stake purchase at the Auto Expo here.

The comments came in the wake of reports in a section of media saying that Tatas appear to be moving closer to a decision to bid for Air India in partnership with Singapore Airlines.

The Tata group has already started working on the structure for such buyout, including a merger of AirAsia India, in which they hold 51 per cent in Air India Express, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the government-owned national carrier.

The Central government last month issued a preliminary information memorandum (PIM), initiating the process to divest its entire stake in the national air carrier. PTI