Business Live: More people will die from hunger than pandemic in India, says PE investor

Asian stocks are showing some signs of stability this morning with hopes that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic may stabilize.

News coming out this week will also help us better gauge the economic impact of the global pandemic.

Meanwhile Indian markets are closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

10:00 AM

Oil drops, stocks stabilize

Here's a quick summary of how global markets have opened this morning.

From Reuters: "Oil prices skidded on Monday after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive, while stocks jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases.

In currency markets, sterling fell 0.4% early in Asia after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital following persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Brent crude fell as much as $4 after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed their meeting, initially scheduled for Monday, to Thursday even as the virus pandemic pummels demand.

Equity investors, however, took solace as the death toll from the coronavirus slowed across major European nations including France and Italy."

9:45 AM

Why has India reacted to declining global crude prices by raising excise duties?

The story so far: Till U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet the past week, on his conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Brent crude prices had been declining in an unprecedented manner, touching an 18-year low. Mr. Trump’s assurance that the West Asian kingdom and Russia, major oil producers, would soon announce a production cut sent prices up again. Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia and Russia had fallen out on agreements to cut production which would have kept oil prices up.

9:30 AM

More people will die from hunger than pandemic in India, says PE investor

Some grim warnings coming from a meet of private equity investors

IANS reports: "The situation during the ongoing COVID-19 will be grim and the recovery thereafter will also take time as private equity experts fear that more people will die from hunger than pandemic in India with most people under estimating the gravity and period of impact, which at the very least will take two to three quarters.

At a private equity webinar, Shailendra Singh, Managing Director at Sequoia Capital flagged that fear that more people will die from hunger than pandemic in India.

He added that most people are under estimating gravity and the period of impact, which will be the at the very least two to three quarters."