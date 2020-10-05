Business Live: Shares rise on gains in Reliance after fundraise, TCS boost

05 October 2020 09:11 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices have made a strong start to the day with gains of well over 1%

A GST Council meet, which could see tensions flare up between the Centre and states, is likely to happen today.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:40 AM

Returns tango with risk

Most of us think that ROI means Return On Investment. This is true; but ROI can also mean Risk on Investment. Risk and return are two sides of the same coin.

When we say ‘high risk, high returns,’ the word ‘returns’ impacts our mind prominently. This is because we all want returns on our investment and rightly so. However, think quietly: should it be ‘high risk, high return’ or ‘high return, high risk’ ?

When we say the former, we feel everyone who takes higher risk will get higher returns. The fact is all high-return investments also have a high risk component. Risk and returns are inseparable.

Is it ever possible for a rose plant to grow without thorns on it? Can a butcher say, I will not see blood and flesh. What about a fisherman who is scared of water? Similarly, there cannot be returns on investment without risk attached to it. The very first risk we take is parting with our money.

10:20 AM

GST Council meet likely on Monday; non-BJP states to oppose Centre’s borrowing option

The GST Council meeting on Monday may turn into a stormy affair, with non-BJP ruled states still being in disagreement with the Centre on the compensation issue.

While as many as 21 states, mostly ruled by BJP or parties which have supported it on issues, had till mid-September opted to borrow ₹ 97,000 crore to meet the GST revenue shortfall in the current fiscal, opposition-led states like West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala have not yet accepted the borrowing option given by the Centre.

Sources said in the 42nd meeting of the Council on October 5, opposition-ruled states would object to the Centre’s borrowing options and demand alternative mechanism for funding GST compensation deficit.

They feel that the constitutional liability of compensating states lies with the union government.

10:00 AM

Sensex, Nifty open session on firm footing

A great start to the day for stocks.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started the session on a high note on Monday, powered by financial and technology stocks amid positive cues from Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex rallied over 253.33 points or 0.65 per cent to trade at 38,950.38 and the NSE Nifty rose 93.45 points or 0.82 per cent to 11,510 in opening deals.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Axis Bank were among the top gainers — surging as much as 5 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher, taking cues from positive global sentiment.

Analysts said that going ahead, Indian market’s focus will shift to corporate earnings announcements, with the result season beginning this week.

Besides, news related to COVID-19 and updates on the US Presidential election will also be closely tracked, they said.

In the previous week’s last trading session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex surged over 629 points or 1.65 per cent; while the NSE Nifty advanced by more than 169 points or 1.51 per cent.

Domestic markets were closed on Friday on account of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’

In the holiday-shortened week gone by, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 366.70 points or 3.31 per cent."

9:30 AM

Personal Data Protection Bill likely to be tabled in Parliament in Budget session

The Personal Data Protection Bill, which proposes to put restriction on use of personal data without explicit consent of citizens, is likely to be tabled in the next year’s Budget session of Parliament, according to a source.

The draft of the Bill, approved by the Cabinet in December 2019, proposes a penalty of up to ₹15 crore and up to three-year jail term for company executives for violating privacy norms.

“The time for the joint committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill has been extended to the second week of the winter session. The final Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the Budget session after incorporating the suggestions of the committee,” the source said.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in February and has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee of both the Houses, headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, for examination and report.

