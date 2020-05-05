Business Live: India should put in large enough stimulus package to revive demand, says Abhijit Banerjee

After the sharp fall witnessed yesterday, stocks have opened this morning with modest gains.

Join us as we track the top business news through the day.

10:30 AM

India should put in large enough stimulus package to revive demand, says Abhijit Banerjee

In his conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee emphasized the need for a much larger stimulus package to help the poor and revive the economy.

PTI reports: "India should put in a large enough stimulus package to revive demand, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on Tuesday, asserting that putting cash in the hands of people would be the best way to boost the economy post lockdown.

Banerjee, while talking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through video-conferencing, suggested giving money into the hands of the bottom 60 per cent population to help revive demand.

He was deliberating on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with Gandhi as part of a series of dialogues broadcast on Congress’ social media handles.

Banerjee said it was important for India to announce a large enough stimulus package to deal with the crisis on the lines of what the US, Japan and the Europe are doing.

“We really haven’t decided on a large enough stimulus package. We are still talking about 1% of GDP. The United States has gone for 10% of GDP,” the noted economist said.

“We have done one thing that I think is wise, which is to kind of put a moratorium on debt payments. We could do more than that. We could even say that the debt payments for this quarter will be cancelled and will be taken care of by the government,” he said."

A conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic impact of the COVID19 crisis. https://t.co/dUrok8Wm3Q — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2020

10:20 AM

₹18,500 crore debt to be repaid in three months: MFIs tell RBI

With banks declining to extend a moratorium to non-banking finance companies and micro-finance institutions, micro-lenders have informed the Reserve Bank of India that they have to repay a debt of ₹18,500 crore in the next three months.

Though the NBFCs have extended loan moratorium to their customers, in the absence of a similar benefit from their lenders, that is commercial banks, they are staring at a potential liquidity crisis. Their woes have been compounded as banks are reluctant to extend loans. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das met NBFCs, including MFIs, and mutual fund industry representatives in two separate meetings on Monday.

Micro-lenders’ association Sa-dhan, which attended the meeting, suggested direct lending by the RBI to micro-finance institutions to tide over the liquidity crisis.

10:00 AM

Sensex jumps over 500 points in opening trade; Nifty tops 9,400

The benchmark stock indices have opened with modest gains this morning after the steep 6% fall yesterday.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points in opening trade on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC duo and ICICI Bank amid thin trade in Asian markets.

After hitting a high of 32,264, the 30-share index was trading 431.74 points or 1.36 per cent higher at 32,147.09, and the NSE Nifty rose 114.25 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 9,407.75.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by M&M, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Titan and Ultratech Cement were the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled at 31,715.35, plunging 2,002.27 points, or 5.94 per cent. The broader Nifty suffered a heavy loss of 566.40 points, or 5.74 per cent, to close at 9,293.50.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 1,373.98 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

According to traders, the market recovered from Monday’s lows as stock-specific action lifted key indices."