Business Live: Shares edge higher led by Reliance, financials

05 June 2020 09:32 IST

10:00 AM

Mubadala to buy 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms for ₹9093.6 crore

Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, has agreed to invest ₹9,093.60 crore in Mukesh Ambani led Jio Platforms for 1.85% stake, valuing Jio Platforms at enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), with this investment, has raised ₹87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks.

Jio Platforms, a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, has more than 388 million subscribers.

9:45 AM

Shares edge higher, led by Reliance, financials

The end to the 6-day winning streak yesterday did not deter equity investors this morning.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares edged higher on Friday, helped by gains in financial stocks and a surge in conglomerate Reliance Industries after Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala invested in its digital unit.

The NSE Nifty 50 bluechip index rose 0.74% to 10,100 as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.69% at 34,214.63. Both the indexes were on track for second straight weekly gains.

The Nifty 50 has risen 5.36% so far this week, after a similar rally last week.

Reliance Industries Ltd hit a record high on Friday at 1,618 rupees after it said Mubadala Investment Co will buy a 1.85% stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 90.93 billion rupees ($1.21 billion).

India's top lender by assets, State Bank of India, rose 1.58% ahead of March quarter results later in the day, while the Nifty banking index rose 1.32%.

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan slipped 0.2%, ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data."