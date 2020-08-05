Business Live:

05 August 2020 09:11 IST

10:20 AM

July exports near last year’s level: Piyush Goyal

Showing signs of significant improvement, the country’s exports in July reached almost the level of the corresponding month last year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said several indicators were reflecting that economic activities were reviving in the country.

“Our exports have almost reached last year’s July level, with nearly 90% of our export of July 2019 having come back. And, in fact if we were to remove the oil-related exports, where we are largely a small value adder... we are 95% plus on the revival of our exports,” he said.

10:00 AM

9:30 AM

OYO restoring salary cuts for employees in India, South Asia

PTI reports: "Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday told its employees that it is restoring the full salaries of staffers in India and South Asia, a company spokesperson said.

Pay cuts for employees with fixed compensation of up to Rs 8 lakh have been reversed from August 1, while the rest will see restoration in a phased manner from October 2020, the spokesperson added.

The hospitality firm had on April 22 had asked some of its staff in India to go on leave with limited benefits from May 4 for four months. It also asked all employees in the country to accept a cut in their fixed salaries by 25 per cent effective for April-July 2020 payroll, due to the impact of COVID-19.

The spokesperson said 12.5 per cent of the total 25 per cent salary cut will be restored from October and the remaining 12.5 per cent from December 2020.

This was announced by OYO India and South Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor in a townhall meeting with the employees, the spokesperson said.

“We are grateful to all our OYOpreneurs for giving OYO a fighting chance to survive these tough times. The organisation respects your unwavering support for it in good as well as tough times,” the spokesperson quoted Kapoor as saying in the townhall meeting.

Kapoor also urged everyone to continue working together to bring the business back to pre-COVID levels.

When the pay cuts were announced in May, the company had said the action was planned in such a way that post the proposed pay cut, the fixed compensation for any employee is not less than Rs 5 lakh per annum. This ensured a large percentage of employees at lower pay scales saw no impact, OYO had said."