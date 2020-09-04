Business Live:

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Nirmala gives banks September 15 deadline to roll out loan resolution schemes

Lenders must not use coronavirus (COVID-19) related distress as a factor to determine borrowers’ creditworthiness, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told top bankers on Thursday. She directed them to roll out loan resolution schemes by September 15, aiming to maximise relief before the start of the festive season, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

Ms. Sitharaman’s meeting via video-conference with the heads of commercial banks and non-banking financial companies was aimed at reviewing their state of preparedness for implementing the loans resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress.

Last month, Reserve Bank of India gave permission for one-time restructuring of corporate and retail loans without classifying them as non-performing assets, in a bid to help borrowers tide over the pandemic-related economic crisis.