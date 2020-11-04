Business Live: Shares rise on strong blue-chip earnings, IT gains; RBI explores investment options for reserves

04 November 2020 09:36 IST

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a positive note once again after yesterday's gains of well over 1% as markets focus on the results of the US Presidential elections.

11:00 AM

US Treasury rates spike amid election uncertainty

10:40 AM

India central bank exploring investment options for reserves, sources say

Falling global interest rates is forcing RBI to rethink its approach towards investment of reserves.

Reuters reports: "Reserve Bank of India is looking at diversifying its foreign exchange reserve investments amid the fall in global interest rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two government sources aware of the development.

The RBI's foreign exchange reserves stand at a record $560.63 billion. The central bank, which mostly invests in gold, sovereign debt and other risk-free deposits, has seen returns fall as monetary policy loosened globally. U.S. two-year government bonds ended at 0.16% on Nov. 2.

As a result, the RBI is likely to increase its gold investments, as well buying dollars and exploring investing in AAA-rated corporate bonds for the first time, said the sources, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

“The RBI is likely to continue to buy dollars. The problem is the dollar deployment and getting good returns,” one of the officials said.

The official added that the RBI was studying the possibility of investing in AAA-rated corporate dollar bonds, which offer better returns than sovereign credit. Such investments have not been made in the past, so the central bank would move carefully.

Foreign investors have continued to pour money into the Indian stock market because of its stronger returns. Foreign direct investment flows, particularly towards Reliance Industries, have pulled in dollars into the country.

Traders say the RBI has been intervening heavily in the spot market to prevent appreciation of the rupee, in turn adding to its reserves.

“The government is comfortable with current rupee levels. It needs to be competitive to help provide an export boost,” the official said.

A second source said dollar buying intervention will continue as both the RBI and the government are comfortable with a 73-75 per dollar range on the local currency.

Despite a contraction in gross domestic product expected in the current fiscal year to March 2021, foreign flows have remained healthy.

Foreign investors bought shares worth $2.52 billion in October, taking total investment in 2020 to $6.47 billion. Though FIIs are net sellers of bonds worth $13.98 billion in 2020 so far, they bought a net $459.30 million in October.

The rupee has fallen for three straight months to October. It is one of the worst-performing Asian currencies in 2020.

“Our 10-year yield is still at around 6% compared to near zero and negative interest rates globally, so we will see inflows continuing and RBI will keep buying dollars to prevent rupee appreciation,” the second source said.

The RBI has already started increasing its investment in gold gradually, the sources said.

Gold reserves stand at $36.86 billion as on Oct. 23 compared with $30.89 billion at the end of the last fiscal year in March, though a large part of this increase can also be attributed to valuation changes."

10:20 AM

China halts Jack Ma’s $37 billion Ant Group IPO in Shangai, Hong Kong

Ant Group’s $37 billion stock market listing has been suspended in both Shanghai and Hong Kong in a dramatic move just two days before what was set to be the world’s largest-ever stock market debut

The Shanghai stock exchange first announced that it had suspended Ant’s initial public offering on its STAR market, prompting Ant to also freeze the Hong Kong leg of the dual listing.

Ant said that its listing had been suspended by Shanghai following a recent interview regulators held with its founder Jack Ma and top executives. It said it may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements, and also cited recent changes in the fintech regulatory environment.

Shanghai described Ant’s meeting with Chinese financial regulators as a “major event”.

Read more

10:00 AM

Indian shares rise on strong blue-chip earnings, IT gains

Yet another good start to the day for stocks after Monday's gains.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday following strong earnings from blue-chips Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ), with IT stocks supporting gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.43% to 11,861.1 by 0350 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.48% to 40,451.57.

Drugmaker Sun Pharma and ports operator APSEZ were up 2.1% each after the companies reported upbeat profit for the September quarter.

The Nifty IT index gained 2.5%.

The Nifty banking and financial indexes slipped 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively, snapping two sessions of gains.

India's biggest lender State Bank of India fell 0.8% ahead of its earnings scheduled for later in the day.

Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.6% on an agonisingly close U.S. Presidential race, especially in major battleground states."

9:30 AM

Exports fall again on global trade woes

India’s merchandise exports slid back into contraction mode in October as struggling global trade continued to face headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outbound shipments declined 5.4% from a year earlier to $24.82 billion, after a brief respite in September when exports had expanded 6% to snap a six-month-long contraction.

Imports of goods also declined by 11.5% last month, as per preliminary trade data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday, taking the overall imports between April to October to $182.29 billion, 36.3% lower than the same period in 2019.

Merchandise exports in the first seven months of the current financial year amounted to $150.07 billion, a 19.1% contraction from the year-earlier period.

Read more