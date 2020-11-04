Business Live:

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a

9:30 AM

Exports fall again on global trade woes

India’s merchandise exports slid back into contraction mode in October as struggling global trade continued to face headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outbound shipments declined 5.4% from a year earlier to $24.82 billion, after a brief respite in September when exports had expanded 6% to snap a six-month-long contraction.

Imports of goods also declined by 11.5% last month, as per preliminary trade data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday, taking the overall imports between April to October to $182.29 billion, 36.3% lower than the same period in 2019.

Merchandise exports in the first seven months of the current financial year amounted to $150.07 billion, a 19.1% contraction from the year-earlier period.