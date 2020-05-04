Business Live: Sensex nosedives over 1,500 points; Nifty tanks below 9,500

Volatility is back in markets this morning as Asian stocks fell in line with the sharp fall in US stocks late Friday.

The decision by the Centre to extend the nation-wide lockdown by two weeks has not gone well with investors.

10:15 AM

After Facebook, Silver Lake invests ₹5,656 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

Leading global tech investor Silver Lake on Monday agreed to pay ₹5,655.75 crore to buy 1.15% stake in the firm that houses billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom arm Jio.

The investment in Jio Platforms comes within days of Facebook investing USD 5.7 billion to buy a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms. The investment is at a premium of 12.5% to the Facebook deal.

10:00 AM

Sensex nosedives over 1,500 points; Nifty tanks below 9,500

Indian stocks have witnessed a sharp fall of more than 5% this morning, which comes more than a month since hitting bottom in March, after remaining shut on Friday.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,500 points in opening trade on Monday dragged by selloff in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, TCS and Infosys amid negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 1,513.68 points or 4.49 per cent lower at 32,203.94, and the NSE Nifty plunged 425.70 points, or 4.32 per cent, to 9,434.20.

ICICI Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, sinking over 8 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Shares of Reliance Industries fell over 1 per cent after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Thursday posted its biggest ever drop in quarterly net profit. Its net profit in January-March slipped 37 per cent to Rs 6,546 crore, the lowest in three years.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Silver Lake - one of the world’s largest tech investors - agreed to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore to buy a 1.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

Sun Pharma was the sole gainer in the BSE index."