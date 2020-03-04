Business Live: RBI expected to cut rates soon to soothe markets

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India and in case of failure of a bank, the corporation provides cover to bank deposits of customers.

04 March 2020 09:27 IST

10:30 AM

AGR revenues paid by telcos to reflect in FY20

Government will account the paid AGR revenues, which is so far Rs 25,896 crore, as revenue receipts in the current fiscal that will help the Finance Ministry tide over the tax revenue shortfall expected in FY20 to some extent, sources said.

The AGR amount may also go up till the end of this fiscal (March 31, 2020).

Though officials said the amount was not much to have any bearing on the fiscal position.

Government had not accounted for this figure in the 2020-21 Budget as it was in dispute but since this part amount has been received in the current fiscal, it will be on a revenue receipt as these are actual receipts, and any futuristic projections from sub judice cases cannot be done. IANS

10:15 AM

Reliance Capital defaults on HDFC, Axis loans

Reliance Capital has defaulted on term loans of Axis Bank and HDFC Ltd. as on January 31, the company informed the exchanges.

Reliance Capital (an NBFC) has defaulted on interest payment of ₹4.76 crore to HDFC Ltd. and ₹0.71 crore to Axis Bank.

The total principal amount for HDFC Ltd. was ₹523.98 crore with the rate for interest at 10.6-13% while the principal for Axis Bank was ₹100.63 crore at 8.25%.

Reliance Capital said the default was due to a Delhi High Court order that placed a restriction on the sale of assets belonging to the company.

10:00 AM

Sensex, Nifty start on a choppy note

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a choppy note on Wednesday tracking persistent foreign fund outflow and tepid cues from global markets as concerns over the economic fallout of coronavirus epidemic continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The 30-share index was trading 47.12 points, or 0.12 per cent, lower at 38,576.58, and the NSE Nifty slipped 10.20 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 11,293.10.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank were among the top losers, while Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were trading with gains. PTI

9:50 AM

Floor rates needed for mobile data services, current scenario justifies TRAI’s intervention: COAI

Batting for fixation of minimum rates for mobile data services, industry body COAI has told the telecom regulator that floor price should be applied uniformly to all categories of subscribers and for all type of tariff plan offerings.

The association said while there is an urgent requirement of a floor price for data services, it does not see any such need for voice calls and voice tariffs should remain under forbearance.

The COAI has said that fixation of a floor price, despite the recent hike in tariffs, is the way forward to guarantee minimum revenue for the telcos to ensure the viability and orderly growth of the sector.

“There is a need to fix the floor price for mobile data services...At this stage we also submit that floor price structure must have a subscription/connectivity charge irrespective of use even for voice,” Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) said in its latest submission to telecom regulator TRAI on ‘Tariff Issues of Telecom Services’ PTI

9:40 AM

SBI Cards IPO subscribed 0.87 times

The initial public offer of SBI Cards and Payment Services, which opened for bidding on Monday, was subscribed 0.87 times with bids received for nearly 8.75 crore equity shares as against 10.03 crore shares on offer in the price band of ₹750 to ₹755.

Further, the portions reserved for retail investors and employees were fully subscribed even as the segment reserved for high networth individuals was subscribed 0.47 times, as per NSE website.

9:30 AM

RBI expected to cut rates soon to soothe markets

As the spread of coronavirus infection continues to shiver investor sentiments across the globe and with the US Federal Reserve having reduced policy rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India is also expected to follow suit and announce rate cut in the coming days, probably by the end of this week, HDFC Bank’s Chief Economist Abheek Barua said.

“I suspect that over the next few days we will see some kind of response from the RBI, whether it is tomorrow itself or not is an open question. The only thing that the RBI has to watch out for is by doing this is whether it would send a signal that things are really collapsing and there is a need for emergency,” Barua told IANS.

“I think RBI Governor (Shaktikanta) Das will go with rest of the central banks and if not tomorrow, over the next few days... if other banks were to cut, I think RBI will also follow.”

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said that it is ready to take “appropriate actions” to ensure the orderly functioning of financial markets. IANS