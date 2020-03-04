Business Live: RBI expected to cut rates soon to soothe markets

10:00 AM

Floor rates needed for mobile data services, current scenario justifies TRAI’s intervention: COAI

Batting for fixation of minimum rates for mobile data services, industry body COAI has told the telecom regulator that floor price should be applied uniformly to all categories of subscribers and for all type of tariff plan offerings.

The association said while there is an urgent requirement of a floor price for data services, it does not see any such need for voice calls and voice tariffs should remain under forbearance.

The COAI has said that fixation of a floor price, despite the recent hike in tariffs, is the way forward to guarantee minimum revenue for the telcos to ensure the viability and orderly growth of the sector.

“There is a need to fix the floor price for mobile data services...At this stage we also submit that floor price structure must have a subscription/connectivity charge irrespective of use even for voice,” Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) said in its latest submission to telecom regulator TRAI on ‘Tariff Issues of Telecom Services’ PTI

9:45 AM

SBI Cards IPO subscribed 0.87 times

The initial public offer of SBI Cards and Payment Services, which opened for bidding on Monday, was subscribed 0.87 times with bids received for nearly 8.75 crore equity shares as against 10.03 crore shares on offer in the price band of ₹750 to ₹755.

Further, the portions reserved for retail investors and employees were fully subscribed even as the segment reserved for high networth individuals was subscribed 0.47 times, as per NSE website.

9:30 AM

RBI expected to cut rates soon to soothe markets

As the spread of coronavirus infection continues to shiver investor sentiments across the globe and with the US Federal Reserve having reduced policy rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India is also expected to follow suit and announce rate cut in the coming days, probably by the end of this week, HDFC Bank’s Chief Economist Abheek Barua said.

“I suspect that over the next few days we will see some kind of response from the RBI, whether it is tomorrow itself or not is an open question. The only thing that the RBI has to watch out for is by doing this is whether it would send a signal that things are really collapsing and there is a need for emergency,” Barua told IANS.

“I think RBI Governor (Shaktikanta) Das will go with rest of the central banks and if not tomorrow, over the next few days... if other banks were to cut, I think RBI will also follow.”

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said that it is ready to take “appropriate actions” to ensure the orderly functioning of financial markets. IANS