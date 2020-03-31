Business Live: Stocks open strongly; rupee gains against US dollar

10:00 AM

Rupee rises marginally against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 75.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and strengthening of the American currency weighed on it.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 75.52, then gained ground and touched 75.51, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.

9:45 AM

Stocks give back opening gains

The Nifty and the Sensex opened this morning with significant gains but soon gave up some of it. The benchmark indices are still up over 1.5% at the moment.

The Sensex has gained close to 500 points while the Nifty is trading over the 8,400 mark.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 3%, rallying close to 700 points.

Ashish Rukhaiyar reports from Mumbai:

Equity induces opened on a strong note on Tuesday with the benchmark indices gaining nearly 2% in the first hour of the session.

At 9:20 AM, the Sensex was trading at 29,013.50, up 573.18 points or 2.02%. The broader Nifty was up 8,455.20, up 174.10 points or 2.10%.

As many as 721 stocks in BSE gained ground as against 143 declines. In the Sensex pack, stocks like Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, HDFC, ICICI Bank, M&M, Infosys and ONGC all gained over 2% each.