Business Live: Economic survey likely to forecast 2020/21 growth at 6%-6.5%

10:30 AM

Rupee rises 17 paise to 71.41 against US dollar ahead of Economic Survey

The Indian rupee appreciated by 17 paise to 71.41 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday ahead of the release of the government’s Economic Survey later in the day.

Forex traders said market participants are assessing the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak and awaiting cues from the Union Budget.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.46 and touched a high of 71.41, registering a rise of 17 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.58 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.43 against the dollar at 0959 hrs.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday and the benchmark index Sensex was later trading 33.87 points higher at 40,947.69 at 0959 hrs, while Nifty was down 2.45 points at 12,033.35.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 962.28 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.54 per cent to trade at 59.19 per barrel.

However, strengthening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas weighed on the rupee.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06 per cent to 97.92.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.59 per cent in morning trade. PTI

10:15 AM

Sensex jumps over 200 points ahead of Economic Survey; Nifty holds 12K

Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in opening session on Friday ahead of the release of the government’s Economic Survey later in the day.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 168.91 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 41,082.73, and the broader NSE advanced 39.35 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 12,075.15.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 284.84 points, or 0.69 per cent, lower at 40,913.82, and Nifty closed 93.70 points, or 0.77 per cent, down at 12,035.80.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 962.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 292.35 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, after private sector lender said it will withdraw a case concerning dilution of promoters’ shareholding in the bank which it had filed against the RBI in the Bombay High Court.

Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were also trading on a positive note.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, HCL Tech, NTPC and TCS were in the red.

According to analysts, the market is now focused on the Economic Survey and the Union Budget, with high expectations of further stimulus to the economy.

Recovery global markets too buoyed investor sentiment here, traders said. PTI

10:00 AM

Economic survey likely to forecast 2020/21 growth at 6%-6.5%

India's economic survey is seen projecting growth of 6% to 6.5% in the next year starting April 1, boosted by a series of fiscal measures to revive demand that the government is likely to announce in the budget, a source said on Friday.

India faces its worst economic slowdown in a decade. Growth slipped to 4.5% in the July-September quarter, imperilling job prospects for millions of young people entering the workforce each year.

The government has estimated gross domestic product expansion at 5% for the financial year ending on March 31, which would be the slowest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008/09.

An economic survey by chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian will be officially announced later in the day and the government will present its budget on Saturday. Reuters