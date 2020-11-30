Business Live:
Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance
The benchmark stock indices have opened the week on a
Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.
Watch | What is a moratorium?
On November 17, the Centre, acting on the recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India, imposed a moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank for a period of 30 days.
The 94-year-old bank has been struggling with losses for three years.
What is a moratorium?
The RBI has the power to ask the government to have a moratorium placed on a bank’s operations for a specified period of time. Under such a moratorium, depositors will not be able to withdraw funds at will.
Usually, there is a ceiling that limits the amount of money that can be withdrawn by the bank’s customers.
In the case of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, depositors cannot withdraw more than ₹25,000 during the one-month moratorium period.