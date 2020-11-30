Business Live:

The broader NSE Nifty rose 128.70 points or 1% to close above the 13,000-mark for the first time at 13,055.15.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The benchmark stock indices have opened the week on a

9:30 AM

Watch | What is a moratorium?

On November 17, the Centre, acting on the recommendation of the Reserve Bank of India, imposed a moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank for a period of 30 days.

The 94-year-old bank has been struggling with losses for three years.

What is a moratorium?

The RBI has the power to ask the government to have a moratorium placed on a bank’s operations for a specified period of time. Under such a moratorium, depositors will not be able to withdraw funds at will.

Usually, there is a ceiling that limits the amount of money that can be withdrawn by the bank’s customers.

In the case of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, depositors cannot withdraw more than ₹25,000 during the one-month moratorium period.

 

