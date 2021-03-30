Business Live: Shares rise 1% boosted by banks; gaming firm Nazara's shares jump over 80% in market debut

A view of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. File

30 March 2021 09:44 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a positive note despite the record rise in daily coronavirus cases.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

1:00 pm

Vistara to roll back pay cut for select staff categories

The labor market gets tighter.

PTI reports: "Full-service carrier Vistara has decided to roll back the pay cut, implemented by the airline last year, for certain categories of employees from April while the reduced salaries will continue for the management-level executives, including the CEO, according to an e-mail to the airline staff.

The Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines joint venture airline had in June 2020 announced a reduction in salary of nearly 40 per cent of the total workforce till December 31 to deal with low cash flow amid weak passenger demand in the wake of the pandemic. This was later extended to March 31.

“Our board has approved to cease the pay cut that was implemented for level-1 to level-3 staff from April 1, but the leadership team (level 4 and level-5) and I will continue with our pay cuts at 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively,” Vistara CEO, Leslie Thng said in the communication, reviewed by PTI.

A Vistara spokesperson confirmed the developments to PTI when contacted.

Thng, in the e-mail, also said the airline definitely was “not out of the woods” yet with operating capacity and revenue still below pre-COVID level, adding that, the road ahead will continue to be challenging, given the current state of the pandemic.

“We must remain vigilant in controlling our costs and be nimble and flexible in our plan and should be able to take difficult decisions if the need arises,” Thng said.

Vistara will not be paying any annual increment in April this year but will review it in October based on the airline's financial position in the first two quarters of the new fiscal year, he informed the employees.

However, for staff, which is eligible for variable performance for financial year 2020-21, payments will be made in May based on company and individual staff performance in this financial year, he added."

12:30 PM

GIC Housing Finance raises Rs 195 cr via issuance of NCDs

More fundraising efforts in the markets.

PTI reports: "GIC Housing Finance on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 195 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on private placement basis.

"...Pursuant to the authority accorded by our board... 1,950 numbers of NCDs, having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each at par for an aggregate amount of Rs 195 crore, issued on private placement basis," GIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The NCDs have been allotted to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and carry an interest rate of 6.94 per cent per annum.

GIC Housing Finance said the NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE.

Shares of GIC Housing Finance were trading 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 117.15 apiece on BSE."

12:00 PM

Indian Premier League | Puma becomes official kit partner of RCB

Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday signed a strategic long-term partnership with global sports brand Puma.

Under the terms of the deal, Puma will be the official kit partner of RCB from the upcoming season of the league.

Puma already has an on-going association with RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

"It’s great to welcome PUMA to the RCB family! A global brand with a strong sporting vision and great quality products, their extensive distribution network through offline and online channels will ensure fans have access to RCB merchandise across the country," Kohli was quoted as saying in a media release.

11:30 AM

Indian shares rise over 1% as banks jump after an insolvency resolution

A further update on the stock market.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by gains in bank shares after steel conglomerate JSW Steel completed an insolvency process, allowing lenders to recover some of their bad loans.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.7% to 14,757.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.6% at 49,792.04, by 0503 GMT.

JSW Steel said on Friday it completed a resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power, including a payment of 193.50 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) to financial creditors.

"The JSW Steel resolution has given impetus to the banks as many of them were lenders to the bankrupt company," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Major lenders to Bhushan, including State Bank of India Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank were up over 1% each and ICICI Bank gained 2.1%.

The Nifty bank index rose 1.9% and the public sector bank index gained 1.1%.

The Nifty metals index rose 3.2% and was the top gainer among sectoral indexes.

A rise in steel prices globally as well as locally are expected to increase the profits for steel companies and there has been lot of upgrades to the companies in the sector, Gandhi said.

Shares of Manganese Ore (India) Ltd jumped 7.3%, while Steel Authority of India Ltd, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel rose over 4% each.

Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies Ltd surged more than 80% in their market debut on Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for technology firms in a frenzied period for public listings.

Volumes are expected to be lighter in a holiday-shortened week, with the Indian exchanges being closed on Monday and the coming Friday."

11:00 AM

MobiKwik asserts all user, firm’s data ‘safe, secure’

Payments app operator MobiKwik on Monday asserted that the data of its users and company was “completely safe and secure” in the wake of media reports and a flurry of social media posts on Twitter alleging that crucial know-your-customer (KYC) data had been leaked and was available for purchase online.

“Some media-crazed so-called security researchers have repeatedly attempted to present concocted files wasting precious time of our organisation as well as members of the media,” MobiKwik said in a statement. “We thoroughly investigated and did not find any security lapses. Our user and company data is completely safe and secure,” a company spokesperson added.

On February 26, Internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia tweeted: “Again!! 11 Crore Indian Cardholder’s Cards Data Including personal details & KYC soft copy (PAN, Aadhar etc) allegedly leaked from a company’s Server in India. 6 TB KYC Data and 350GB compressed mysql dump.” That tweet, however, did not name any company.

10:40 AM

Rupee slumps 34 paise to 72.85 against US dollar in early trade

A divergence between the rupee and stocks.

PTI reports: "The Indian rupee slumped 34 paise to 72.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and a strong American currency weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.85 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 34 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.51 against the American currency.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Holi.

The Rupee started this morning on a weaker note against the US dollar as risk appetite waned in the broader financial markets and a stronger greenback, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Besides, most of the Asian currencies were weak this morning and will weigh on sentiments, it said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 92.94.

"The US dollar was flat against the basket of currencies in Asian trade. However, downside could be capped amid a spike in treasury yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the US stoked inflation concerns," the Reliance Securities note said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.11 per cent to USD 65.05 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 760.39 points higher at 49,768.89, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 233.40 points to 14,740.70.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 50.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data."

10:20 PM

Indian gaming firm Nazara's shares jump over 80% in market debut

A blockbuster debut in the public market.

Reuters reports: "Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies Ltd surged more than 80% in their market debut on Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for technology firms in a frenzied period for public listings.

Shares opened at 1,990 rupees ($27.34) and rose as much 83.91% to hit a high of 2,024.90 by 0444 GMT.

Nazara organizes e-sports events including videogame tournaments, which draw thousands of millennial fans. The company also offers a variety of free and paid mobile gaming apps for kids and adults."

10:00 AM

Indian shares rise 1% boosted by banks

Shares received a boost this morning after the long weekend.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares rose on Tuesday, as gains in State Bank of India and Canara Bank lifted banks, after a steel conglomerate completed an insolvency process, allowing lenders to recover some of their bad loans.

Volumes are expected to be lighter in a holiday-shortened week, with the Indian exchanges being closed on Monday and the coming Friday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.2% to 14,684 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1% at 49,487, as of 0409 GMT.

JSW Steel said on Friday it completed the resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power, including a payment of 193.50 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) to financial creditors.

The Nifty bank index and the public sector bank index rose 1% each.

Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies Ltd were set to debut in the Mumbai market on Tuesday after strong subscription to its initial public offering."

9:30 AM

T.N.’s capex push bolsters growth hopes

The higher-than-budgeted capital expenditure undertaken in Tamil Nadu over 2020-21, is a ‘surprising’ positive that will boost the State’s medium-to-long-term growth prospects, India Ratings and Research has said in a report. Generally, State governments rein in capital expenditure when revenues are stressed.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu government presented a vote on account for FY22 and a full budget is expected to be presented by the newly elected government.

Revised estimates for capital expenditure this year are 8.72% higher than original Budget estimates and 58.65% higher than that incurred in 2019-20, Fitch Group-owned research firm Ind-Ra pointed out. “India Ratings (Ind-Ra) believes an increase in the capex would enhance the State’s productive capacity and hence be supportive of medium- to-long-term growth prospects of the state economy,” it said.

