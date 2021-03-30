Business Live: Shares rise 1% boosted by banks; gaming firm Nazara's shares jump over 80% in market debut

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a positive note despite the record rise in daily coronavirus cases.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

11:00 AM

MobiKwik asserts all user, firm’s data ‘safe, secure’

Payments app operator MobiKwik on Monday asserted that the data of its users and company was “completely safe and secure” in the wake of media reports and a flurry of social media posts on Twitter alleging that crucial know-your-customer (KYC) data had been leaked and was available for purchase online.

“Some media-crazed so-called security researchers have repeatedly attempted to present concocted files wasting precious time of our organisation as well as members of the media,” MobiKwik said in a statement. “We thoroughly investigated and did not find any security lapses. Our user and company data is completely safe and secure,” a company spokesperson added.

On February 26, Internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia tweeted: “Again!! 11 Crore Indian Cardholder’s Cards Data Including personal details & KYC soft copy (PAN, Aadhar etc) allegedly leaked from a company’s Server in India. 6 TB KYC Data and 350GB compressed mysql dump.” That tweet, however, did not name any company.

10:40 AM

Rupee slumps 34 paise to 72.85 against US dollar in early trade

A divergence between the rupee and stocks.

PTI reports: "The Indian rupee slumped 34 paise to 72.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and a strong American currency weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.85 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 34 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.51 against the American currency.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Holi.

The Rupee started this morning on a weaker note against the US dollar as risk appetite waned in the broader financial markets and a stronger greenback, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Besides, most of the Asian currencies were weak this morning and will weigh on sentiments, it said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 92.94.

"The US dollar was flat against the basket of currencies in Asian trade. However, downside could be capped amid a spike in treasury yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the US stoked inflation concerns," the Reliance Securities note said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.11 per cent to USD 65.05 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 760.39 points higher at 49,768.89, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 233.40 points to 14,740.70.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 50.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data."

10:20 PM

Indian gaming firm Nazara's shares jump over 80% in market debut

A blockbuster debut in the public market.

Reuters reports: "Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies Ltd surged more than 80% in their market debut on Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for technology firms in a frenzied period for public listings.

Shares opened at 1,990 rupees ($27.34) and rose as much 83.91% to hit a high of 2,024.90 by 0444 GMT.

Nazara organizes e-sports events including videogame tournaments, which draw thousands of millennial fans. The company also offers a variety of free and paid mobile gaming apps for kids and adults."

10:00 AM

Indian shares rise 1% boosted by banks

Shares received a boost this morning after the long weekend.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares rose on Tuesday, as gains in State Bank of India and Canara Bank lifted banks, after a steel conglomerate completed an insolvency process, allowing lenders to recover some of their bad loans.

Volumes are expected to be lighter in a holiday-shortened week, with the Indian exchanges being closed on Monday and the coming Friday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.2% to 14,684 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1% at 49,487, as of 0409 GMT.

JSW Steel said on Friday it completed the resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power, including a payment of 193.50 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) to financial creditors.

The Nifty bank index and the public sector bank index rose 1% each.

Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies Ltd were set to debut in the Mumbai market on Tuesday after strong subscription to its initial public offering."

9:30 AM

T.N.’s capex push bolsters growth hopes

The higher-than-budgeted capital expenditure undertaken in Tamil Nadu over 2020-21, is a ‘surprising’ positive that will boost the State’s medium-to-long-term growth prospects, India Ratings and Research has said in a report. Generally, State governments rein in capital expenditure when revenues are stressed.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu government presented a vote on account for FY22 and a full budget is expected to be presented by the newly elected government.

Revised estimates for capital expenditure this year are 8.72% higher than original Budget estimates and 58.65% higher than that incurred in 2019-20, Fitch Group-owned research firm Ind-Ra pointed out. “India Ratings (Ind-Ra) believes an increase in the capex would enhance the State’s productive capacity and hence be supportive of medium- to-long-term growth prospects of the state economy,” it said.