Business Live: Stocks rise on recovery hopes, Nifty set for best quarter in 11 years

30 June 2020 09:31 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The big economic news today is the Centre's decision to ban as many as 59 Chinese mobile apps amid geopolitical tensions. The decision has led to fears of a trade war between India and China.

The benchmark stock indices remain unflinched as they open the day with modest gains.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

Advertising

Advertising

10:00 AM

9:50 AM

Indian shares rise on recovery hopes, Nifty set for best quarter in 11 years

The benchmark indices have begun the day with modest gains.

PTI reports: "Indian shares rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark index set for its best quarter since 2009, as upbeat U.S. and China data renewed economic recovery hopes, while investors awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.74% to 10,389.05 by 0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.6% at 35,172.71.

The Nifty is set to close the quarter around 20% stronger, its best performance since June quarter of 2009, after a liquidity-driven rally from a four year low hit in March.

Tata Steel was the top boost on Nifty, gaining as much as 4.3% in early trade.

China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June, lifting Asian shares, while strong U.S. housing data boosted Wall Street.

PM Modi will address the nation at 1600 hours local time (1030 GMT) on Tuesday, a day after the government announced a new set of guidelines to further ease restrictions on the lockdown."

9:30 AM

Auto exports tumble 73% on lockdown, delayed orders

Even as automobile sector exports tumbled 73% in May 2020 to $230.3 million, the industry on Monday warned that inordinate delays in clearance for consignments from China may lead to a halt in the manufacture of vehicles in the country.

Import consignments from China are being subjected to ‘100% manual inspection, resulting in clearance delays’ amid continuing border tensions between India and its northern neighbour.

“Inordinate delays in clearance due to congestions at ports could eventually impact manufacturing of vehicles in India,” Rajan Wadhera, president, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, said. “The industry is piecing itself together as growth is limping back; any further disruption at this juncture is best avoided.”

Read more