Business Live:

Auto exports tumble 73% on lockdown, delayed orders

Even as automobile sector exports tumbled 73% in May 2020 to $230.3 million, the industry on Monday warned that inordinate delays in clearance for consignments from China may lead to a halt in the manufacture of vehicles in the country.

Import consignments from China are being subjected to ‘100% manual inspection, resulting in clearance delays’ amid continuing border tensions between India and its northern neighbour.

“Inordinate delays in clearance due to congestions at ports could eventually impact manufacturing of vehicles in India,” Rajan Wadhera, president, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, said. “The industry is piecing itself together as growth is limping back; any further disruption at this juncture is best avoided.”