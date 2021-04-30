Business Live: Shares tank; India's oxygen crisis to ease by mid-May, output to jump 25%

30 April 2021 09:02 IST

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a negative note, slipping after consecutive days of gains this week.

12:00 PM

India's oxygen crisis to ease by mid-May, output to jump 25% - executive

The likely trajectory of the oxygen shortage crisis.

Reuters reports: "India's severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25% and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases.

Dozens of hospitals in cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai have run short of the gas this month, sending relatives of patients scrambling for oxygen cylinders, sometimes in vain.

Medical oxygen consumption in India has shot up more than eight-fold from usual levels to about 7,200 tonnes per day this month, said Moloy Banerjee of Linde Plc, the country's biggest producer.

"This is what is causing the crisis because no one was prepared for it, particularly the steep curve up," Banerjee, who heads the company's South Asia gas business, told Reuters on Thursday.

Linde - whose two affiliates in the country are Linde India and Praxair India - and other suppliers are ramping up production to a total of more than 9,000 tonnes per day by the middle of next month, he said.

A logistics crisis impeding the speedy movement of oxygen from surplus regions in eastern India to hard-hit northern and western areas would also be resolved in the coming weeks as more distribution assets are deployed, Banerjee said.

"My expectation is that by the middle of May we will definitely have the transport infrastructure in place that allows us to service this demand across the country," he said.

Banerjee said India was importing around 100 cryogenic containers to transport large quantities of liquid medical oxygen, with Linde providing 60 of those. Some are being flown in by Indian Air Force aircraft.

Many of these containers will be placed on dedicated trains that would cut across the country, each carrying between 80-160 tonnes of liquid oxygen and delivering to multiple cities.

The company is also looking to double the number of oxygen cylinders in its distribution network to at least 10,000, which would improve supply to rural areas with weak infrastructure.

"We are trying to create a hub-and-spoke type of system so that we make a lot of liquid oxygen available at the local area, from where the local dealers can pick it up," Banerjee said.

India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections."

11:30 AM

Indian pharma frets as China airline uncertainty hits supply

India’s pharmaceuticals industry is concerned that the disruption to Chinese carrier Sichuan Airlines’ cargo services to the country may seriously hit the imports of key raw materials and has appealed to the Indian envoy to help find a solution.

“The decision of Chinese state-owned Sichuan Airlines suspending its cargo services to India for 15 days is worrisome,” Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) director general Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said, urging the Indian embassy in Beijing to intervene. Notwithstanding reports that the airline was mulling a new plan to resume its cargo flights to the region, an industry official said the carrier’s services to India remained suspended for a few days now. Sichuan operated to 6 Indian cities and other industries too depend on its services.

In a letter to the Ambassador Vikram Misri, Mr. Bhaskar said there was a real risk of disruption to “frantic efforts” by the industry to import medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators, key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) at a time when the country was battling COVID.

11:00 AM

Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar

The rupee reflects the sentiment in stocks.

PTI reports: "The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and edged lower by 5 paise to 74.12 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, amid a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.03 against the US dollar and inched lower to 74.12 against the greenback, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.07 against the American currency.

The domestic unit also touched an early high of 74 per dollar in initial deals.

The rupee started on a flat to weaker note against the greenback, Reliance Securities said in a research note, adding that "improved risk appetite in the markets could cap depreciation bias; however month-end dollar demand from importers could cap the appreciation bias." Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 90.63.

"The US dollar Index struggled near the nine-week low this morning in Asian trade, continued to be weighed down by a dovish US Fed," the note added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 369.13 points or 0.74 per cent lower at 49,396.81, and the broader NSE Nifty declined 68.30 points or 0.46 per cent to 14,826.60.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.45 per cent to USD 68.25 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 809.37 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data."

10:30 AM

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India demand worries weigh

A good month for oil despite demand concerns.

Reuters reports: "Oil prices slipped on Friday, taking a breather after touching their highest in six weeks as economic recovery and bullish summer fuel demand outlook outweighed concerns of wider lockdowns in India and Brazil to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude fell 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.30 a barrel by 0041 GMT, the last day's trading for the front-month June contract. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was at $64.73 a barrel, down 28 cents, or 0.4%.

Brent is on track to rise roughly 8% in April while WTI could see gains of nearly 10%. The increases in April will be the fifth monthly gains in six months as global demand has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels on the back of fiscal stimulus while production cuts from OPEC and their allies including Russia eased crude oil oversupply.

Wider adoption of COVID-19 vaccinations is also restoring confidence in travel, lifting oil demand.

Several U.S. cities are emerging from lockdown stoking confidence of stronger demand in gasoline ahead of the key U.S. summer driving season, ANZ analysts said, while UK road fuel sales are nearing last summer's levels.

The upcoming Labour Day holiday in China would also boost fuel demand at the world's second largest oil consumer.

"This renewed optimism is overshadowing headwinds in India, where a second wave of infections of COVID-19 are resulting in new travel restrictions being put in place," ANZ said in a note.

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed, as the number of COVID-19 cases topped 18 million on Thursday.

On Friday, a private sector survey showed that Japan's factory activity expanded in April at the fastest pace since early 2018 on a global demand recovery though new coronavirus curbs cast a shadow over the overall economic outlook."

10:00 AM

Sensex tanks 400 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,800

Stocks have slipped this morning after consecutive days of gains.

PTI reports: "Market benchmark Sensex plunged over 400 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid a negative trend in Asian equities.

The 30-share BSE index tumbled 424.70 points or 0.85 per cent to 49,341.24 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 117.65 points or 0.79 per cent to 14,777.25.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Kotak Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma and Infosys were the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex finished 32.10 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 49,765.94, and Nifty advanced 30.35 points or 0.20 per cent to 14,894.90.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 809.37 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 942.35 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, spiking COVID tells us that the light at the end of the tunnel, which the market is focussed on, is a long way away. But the market is taking cues from the second wave experience of other countries where the curve flattened and fell in around two months.

"This explains the resilience of the market in the midst of very negative COVID-related news. An important point to be understood is that global markets are highly correlated, and therefore, a major correction is likely to be global," he stated.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Bourses on Wall Street ended with gains in overnight sessions.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 per cent higher at USD 67.75 per barrel."

9:30 AM

‘Lockdowns have hit activity badly in April’

The spate of local lockdowns and restrictions have dented economic activity severely in April, SBI said in a report on Thursday. The bank’s research team now pegs the loss to the economy at ₹1.86 lakh crore, higher than the ₹1.5 lakh crore it had estimated last week.

“The SBI business activity index, which has been declining in April ’21 has now dipped to a new low of 75.7, the level it had attained in August 2020 and is now a clear 24.3% down from the pre-pandemic level,” the researchers said in the report.

