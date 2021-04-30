Business Live:

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a

9:30 AM

‘Lockdowns have hit activity badly in April’

The spate of local lockdowns and restrictions have dented economic activity severely in April, SBI said in a report on Thursday. The bank’s research team now pegs the loss to the economy at ₹1.86 lakh crore, higher than the ₹1.5 lakh crore it had estimated last week.

“The SBI business activity index, which has been declining in April ’21 has now dipped to a new low of 75.7, the level it had attained in August 2020 and is now a clear 24.3% down from the pre-pandemic level,” the researchers said in the report.