Business Live: OECD lowers India’s FY21 GDP growth to 5.1% on coronavirus concerns

9:45 AM

Vodafone CEO may meet Minister on AGR

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read is likely to travel to India this week amid its India joint venture Vodafone Idea struggling to pay its adjusted gross revenues (AGR)-related dues ahead of the next Supreme Court hearing on the issue on March 17.

Mr. Read has also put in a request to meet Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, a source who did not want to be named, told The Hindu. “Mr. Read has requested a meeting with the Minister on March 6 (Friday),” the source said.

9:30 AM

OECD lowers India’s FY21 GDP growth to 5.1% on coronavirus concerns

Global agency OECD on Monday lowered its India’s GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent from the earlier projection of 6.2 per cent for 2020 on concerns of impact of deadly coronavirus on the domestic as well as the global economy.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said the adverse impact on confidence, financial markets, travel sector and disruption to supply chains contributes to the downward revisions in all G20 economies in 2020, particularly ones strongly interconnected to China.

India is a member of G20, a grouping of developed and developing economies.

According to the latest OECD Interim Economic Outlook Forecasts, India’s real GDP growth is expected at 5.1 per cent during the fiscal year starting April 1, 2020 and improve to 5.6 per cent in the following year.

The latest projection for 2020-21 is 1.1 percentage point lower than the November 2019 forecast. PTI