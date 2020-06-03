Business Live: Shares hold on to gains, Nifty tops 10,000; Indian economy to contract 10% this fiscal due to "faulty" lockdown

03 June 2020 09:44 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices have gained further ground this morning, continuing their rally over the last few days.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:40 AM

Gold eases as equity rally boosts risk appetite

The precious metal is finding it hard to rally as risk-on sentiment prevails among investors.

Advertising

Advertising

Reuters reports: "Gold prices dipped on Wednesday as equity markets rallied on economic optimism and hopes for further stimulus measures boosted risk-on sentiment.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,722.93 per ounce, as of 1252 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,729.70.

On Tuesday, stocks in the U.S., Europe and emerging markets hit their highest levels since early March. Traders hope that the European Central Bank will deliver additional stimulus, by around 500 billion euros, when it meets on Thursday.

Central banks and governments around the world have unleashed huge quantities of stimulus to cushion their economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

Capping some losses, the dollar was down 0.2% and was trading at an over two-month low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings, rose 0.1%to 1,129.28 tonnes on Tuesday."

10:20 AM

Not just India, 21 nations faced ratings action: SBI report

India is not the only nation that has been downgraded, 21 other emerging market and developing economies have also faced some ratings action, a report by the State Bank of India said.

On Monday, ratings agency Moody’s downgraded the country’s sovereign rating from Baa2 to Baa3, which is one notch above junk grade, citing deteriorating fiscal position and stress in the financial system, apart from lack of economic reforms.

“However, India has not been alone to witness rating downgrade. So far, around 21 emerging and developing countries have registered either a rating and/ or outlook downgrade by the agency,” the SBI report said.

Read more

10:00 AM

Indian economy to contract 10% this fiscal, says former finance secy

A former finance secretary has taken issue with the Centre's nation-wide lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI reports: "Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Tuesday said the Indian economy will shrink by 10 per cent or Rs 20 lakh crore in the ongoing fiscal, the first contraction in over 40 years, due to a “faulty” COVID lockdown.

Garg also said that the government’s Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package is actually of only Rs 1.4-1.5 lakh crore or about 0.7 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“It is certain that India’s GDP will contract after 40 years in 2020-21,” he said in a blogpost, adding that “it also appears fairly certain that this would be a very large contraction of about 10 per cent of GDP or loss of about Rs 20 lakh crore of income“.

The former finance secretary went on to say that the 2020-21 fiscal will go down in the history of India as the year when India got way-laid from its story of three decadal outstanding growth.

Pointing out that India was not in the pink of economic health in 2019-20, he said the economy grew barely by 4 per cent for the year which happens to be the lowest growth rate in last 11 years.

The former finance secretary termed India’s lockdown strategy to contain spread of coronavirus as faulty.

“The lockdown was imposed under a naive belief that India would be able to eliminate COVID-19 from the face of India in three weeks’ time.

“India decided to use the brahmastra - total economic and human lockdown - on the entire country when only a tiny part was infected,” he argued."

9:45 AM

Shares hold on to gains, Nifty tops 10,000

Ashish Rukhaiyar reports from Mumbai:

Equity indices opened strong on Wednesday, gaining over 1% each in the morning session as banking and financials continued to witness buying interest.

At 9:35am, the 30-share Sensex was trading at 34,383.80, up 558.27 points or 1.49%. The broader Nifty was at 10,127.20, up 148.10 points or 1.48%.

As many as 27 of the Sensex constituents were in the green with the gainers pack led by stocks like Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India among others.

The broader market breadth was also strong with over 1,300 stocks gaining ground as against around 200 that declined.