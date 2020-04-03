Business Live: Sensex, Nifty open day in the red; movement of essential goods hit by disruptions

Stocks have opened the day with the benchmark indices losing around 1% after recording some gains in the pre-open session.

The rupee too has slipped against the dollar, reflecting the sentiment in the domestic equities market.

Meanwhile, various estimates keep coming in shedding light on the economic impact of the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest estimate pegs India's likely growth rate in FY21 to be 4%

10:00 AM

Rupee opens weaker by 48 paise

With sentiment in the domestic equities market being quite weak in the past few days, a similar mood is being witnessed in the currency market as well.

PTI reports: "The Indian rupee fell 48 paise to 76.08 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus cases witnessed a sharp rise across the world and in India.

Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

The rupee opened weak at 75.97 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.08, down 48 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 75.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday."

9:45 AM

Movement of essential goods hit by disruptions

With the country witnessing largescale disruptions in transportation network and supply chain on account of the COVID-19 spurred lockdown, the logistics sector is likely to face more hardships as current reserves are depleting and manufacturing is yet to pick up.

“The situation does not seem to be improving. Demand for movement of essentials goods is increasing frantically, but supply is not even close to matching it,” said Abhishek Gupta, MD, Prakash Parcel Services Ltd.

“We are most likely entering a phase where supply will be disrupted very soon. Instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to allow trucks to operate has not percolated down yet in many places. Warehouses and factories, to unload trucks, have not been asked to open,” he said. “The driver count per 100 trucks is now below 15 as compared to 58 before the virus outbreak. Not more than 10% of trucks are running and drivers are finding ways to return home,” he said.

9:30 AM

Stocks open in the red

The benchmark stock indices have opened this morning in the red with losses of over 1%

Both the Nifty and the Sensex were up over 1% in the pre-open session.

The Sensex has lost over 300 points while the Nifty is trading below 8,200

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 2% after opening with losses.