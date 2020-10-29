Business Live:

After yesterday's sharp correction, the benchmark stock indices have opened the day on a

9:30 AM

U.S. investors want more reforms in IPO rules: SEBI

Investors from the U.S. have emphasised the need for early finalisation of direct listing proposals, development of the corporate bond market and reforms in IPO regulations, said SEBI.

In an interaction with top Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) officials, they have also shown interest in taking part in innovative ideas under the regulatory sandbox framework, the regulator said.

Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI, along with other officials, held an e-interaction with stakeholders from the U.S. on Tuesday which was organised by the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

“We briefed them about key developments in the Indian economy as well as recent trends in the securities market, especially in this COVID era,” he said.