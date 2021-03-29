Business Live:

29 March 2021 09:27 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The Nifty and the Sensex opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Banks to conduct special clearing operations for closure of govt accounts on Mar 31: RBI

Banks will conduct special clearing operations for annual closure of government accounts on March 31, which is the last day of the current fiscal year, the RBI has said.

The Reserve Bank has issued directions to the banks for smooth clearing operation and asked them to mandatorily participate in it.

With regard to annual closing of accounts related transactions of the central and state governments, special measures are put in place for 2020-21, the RBI has instructed all the member banks to maintain sufficient balance in their clearing settlement account.

Normal clearing timings as applicable to any working Wednesday shall be followed on March 31, 2021, the RBI said in a notification addressed to the member banks, urban and state cooperative banks, payments banks, small finance banks as well as the NPCI.

