Business Live: India's gloomy outlook darkens, recovery path in doubt

29 July 2020 09:30 IST

After posting strong gains yesterday, stocks opened the day with minor gains only to undergo a correction.

Economists have raised doubts about India's economic prospects as the surge in virus cases causes the lockdown to be prolonged.

11:30 AM

Goldman Sachs warns US dollar could lose reserve status

11:00 AM

Centre unable to pay GST dues to States: Union Finance Secretary

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, at a meeting on Tuesday that the government is in no position to pay the GST share of States as per the current revenue sharing formula, sources said.

According to at least two members who attended the meeting, Mr. Pandey’s comments were in response to a question on the revenue shortfall due to the pandemic. The members then questioned him on how the government could renege on the commitment to the States. At this, “he [Mr. Pandey] pointed out that the GST Act has provisions to rework the formula for paying compensation to the State governments if the revenue collection drops below a certain threshold,” one of the members said on condition of anonymity.

10:40 AM

Rupee rises 6 paise to 74.78 against US dollar in early trade

A marginal gain for the rupee this morning even as stocks witness a correction.

PTI reports: "The Indian rupee gained 6 paise to trade at 74.78 against the American dollar in early deals on Wednesday tracking weakness in the greenback.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee was trading in a narrow range.

It opened at 74.83 against the US dollar gained further ground and touched 74.78 against the US dollar, up 6 paise over its last close of 74.84.

“The rupee continues to remain in the 74.50-75.00 band. Nationalised banks continue to buy US dollars aggressively on dips. The dollar has been weakening against majors but the overall Asian and emerging market basket has not appreciated to the same extent against the USD,” IFA Global Founder and CEO Abhishek Goenka said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02 per cent to 93.68.

“Ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy today, the central bank has extended its emergency lending programs by three months to the end of 2020. This further stoked USD weakness,” Goenka said.

He added that “today is the exchange traded currency derivative expiry for July. We may see some selling on RBI fix on account of the same“.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 114.89 points lower at 38,378.06 and broader NSE Nifty fell 20.85 points to 11,279.70.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 245.95 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data."

10:20 AM

India's gloomy outlook darkens, recovery path in doubt

Looks like a V-shaped recovery may not be in store.

Reuters reports: "The outlook for India's reeling economy has worsened again as business activity slows and COVID-19 infections soar, and will probably prompt the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates again soon, a Reuters poll of economists suggests.

The latest findings echo recent criticism of New Delhi's $266 billion economic rescue package, which does not include new spending, tax breaks or cash support, suggesting more will be needed to turn the economy around.

With India now the third-worst-hit country by number of infections after the United States and Brazil, the risk of renewed lockdowns after a nationwide shutdown in March-May has risen.

The Indian economy is now likely to contract this quarter and next and in this fiscal year as a whole, according to the July 20-28 poll of nearly 60 economists. Growth had been expected for all of those periods except the second quarter in the previous poll, taken in April.

“India's failure to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and the government's underwhelming support package for firms and households, means the economy will suffer its largest drop in output on record this year,” said Darren Aw, Asia economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

In the quarter just gone by, the Indian economy is forecast to have shrunk 20.0% - the first double-digit contraction since official quarterly data started being released in the mid-1990s. It will then contract 6.0% and 0.3% in the current and following quarters, respectively, according to the poll.

That compared to a -5.2% forecast for the last quarter in the April 23 poll, followed by 0.8% and 4.2% growth in the current and next quarters, respectively.

For the current fiscal year, Asia's third-largest economy is forecast to shrink 5.1%, a complete turnaround from the 1.5% growth predicted in the previous poll. It would be the weakest performance since 1979.

Under a worst-case scenario, the economy is forecast to have contracted 30.0% in the April-June quarter, and to shrink 10.0%, 4.0% and 9.1% in the current and next quarters and this fiscal year, respectively."

10:00 AM

Sensex rises over 100 points in opening trade; Nifty above 11,300

After the bull run yesterday, the rally in stocks seems to be losing steam.

PTI reports: "Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening session on Wednesday tracking positive cues from Asian peers.

The BSE Sensex was trading 114.99 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 38,607.94; while the NSE Nifty was up 32.45 points or 0.29 per cent at 11,333.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex had settled at 38,492.95, up 558.22 points or 1.47 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 168.75 points or 1.52 per cent to end at 11,300.55.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 245.95 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, L&T and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, Nestle India, M&M, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

According to traders, domestic stocks opened on a positive note tracking global equities ahead of US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were also trading higher, while Tokyo was in red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade."

9:30 AM

Rural lending reviving, agri gives hope: Confederation of Indian Industries

There are early signs of a V-shaped recovery in the economy in the immediate aftermath of the lockdown, driven mostly by agriculture and rural lending, as well as positive trends in FMCG, pharma and even construction, says the Confederation of Indian Industries.

However, the uncertainty of mini lockdowns and unnecessarily wide containment zones continue to affect business operations, the industry group said on Tuesday.

“In order to nurture the nascent signs of recovery, it is important to mitigate the uncertainties that are currently prevailing regarding restrictions. Corporates are unable to plan beyond a horizon of a few weeks, affecting all operations,” said CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.

