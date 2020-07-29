Business Live:

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Rural lending reviving, agri gives hope: Confederation of Indian Industries

There are early signs of a V-shaped recovery in the economy in the immediate aftermath of the lockdown, driven mostly by agriculture and rural lending, as well as positive trends in FMCG, pharma and even construction, says the Confederation of Indian Industries.

However, the uncertainty of mini lockdowns and unnecessarily wide containment zones continue to affect business operations, the industry group said on Tuesday.

“In order to nurture the nascent signs of recovery, it is important to mitigate the uncertainties that are currently prevailing regarding restrictions. Corporates are unable to plan beyond a horizon of a few weeks, affecting all operations,” said CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.