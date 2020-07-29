Business Live:

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share index sank 594.26 points from the day’s high and finally settled 345.51 points, or 0.95%, lower at 36,329.01.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share index sank 594.26 points from the day’s high and finally settled 345.51 points, or 0.95%, lower at 36,329.01.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Rural lending reviving, agri gives hope: Confederation of Indian Industries

There are early signs of a V-shaped recovery in the economy in the immediate aftermath of the lockdown, driven mostly by agriculture and rural lending, as well as positive trends in FMCG, pharma and even construction, says the Confederation of Indian Industries.

However, the uncertainty of mini lockdowns and unnecessarily wide containment zones continue to affect business operations, the industry group said on Tuesday.

“In order to nurture the nascent signs of recovery, it is important to mitigate the uncertainties that are currently prevailing regarding restrictions. Corporates are unable to plan beyond a horizon of a few weeks, affecting all operations,” said CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.

Read more
 

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 9:32:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-29-july-2020/article32218258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY