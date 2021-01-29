Business Live: Shares rise as investors pin hopes on Union budget; TVS Motor shares jump over 11% on encouraging Q3 earnings

29 January 2021 09:36 IST

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a positive note with gains ahead of the Union Budget next week after a five-day losing streak.

12:30 PM

TVS Motor shares jump over 11% on encouraging Q3 earnings

A surprise quarter for TVS Motor investors.

PTI reports: "Shares of TVS Motor Company on Friday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company logged an 84.7 per cent rise in the December quarter's consolidated net profit.

Reacting to the encouraging earnings, the stock jumped 11.41 per cent to Rs 589 -- its one-year high -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 11.46 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 589.75 apiece.

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 84.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 289.69 crore for the third quarter ended December, riding on the back of higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 156.84 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 6,094.91 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 4,765.99 crore in the same period of 2019-20, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 265.62 crore, its highest ever in a quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 121.07 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Revenues during the period under review rose 31 per cent to Rs 5,404 crore, its highest ever in a quarter as compared with Rs 4,126 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20."

12:00 PM

Indian shares rise as investors pin hopes on Union budget

An update on the stock bourses.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares edged up in volatile trade on Friday after five sessions of losses, supported by gains in auto and bank stocks ahead of the Federal budget on Monday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.17% to 13,840.75 by 0530 GMT while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.15% at 46,943.15. The blue-chip Nifty is headed for a monthly decline of 0.95%.

"The markets are volatile and we have been seeing corrections on the back on uncertainty around the budget" said Siddharth Sedani, head of equity advisory at Anand Rathi Financial Services in Mumbai.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to unveil plans to boost economic growth at the world's second most populous country when she presents the budget next week.

Shares of automaker Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors rose 1.2% ahead of its quarterly results while the Nifty Auto gained 0.4%.

Shares of TVS Motor hit an over two-year high after the company's third-quarter profit more than doubled to 2.66 billion rupees.

The Nifty 50 gained as much as 1.08% earlier in the session but trimmed gains, weighed down by losses in consumer giant Hindustan Unilever, private lender Axis Bank and auto maker Maruti Suzuki India.

Top private sector lender HDFC Bank rose 1.3% to be the top boost on the Nifty, helping the Nifty Bank index rise 0.6%, while the Nifty Pharma index was down 0.6%, led by a 2.9% decline in Lupin after the drugmaker's quarterly results.

Investors also await growth projections for the upcoming financial year from the annual economic survey which will be presented later in the day. A source told Reuters that India is likely to predict economic growth of 11% in the fiscal year beginning April 1 in the annual economic survey."

11:30 AM

Amazon under ED lens for alleged FEMA violation

The Enforcement Directorate is probing suspected violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act rules by Amazon, said a senior agency official on Thursday.

In the Delhi High Court, Amazon had earlier challenged the acquisition of Future Retail by the Reliance Group.

The court, during a recent hearing, observed that through three agreements, Amazon had attempted to gain control over the entity without the government’s permission.

The agency is determining if there was any violation involved in the process.

11:00 AM

WhatsApp rolls out face, fingerprint unlock feature for web

Instant messaging firm WhatsApp on Thursday said it will soon enable use of face or fingerprint unlock available on the mobile phones on WhatsApp Web and desktop to add a layer of protection.

“Today we’re putting even more security into WhatsApp Web and desktop, adding an additional layer of protection when you want to link your WhatsApp account to your computer,” the company said in a blogpost.

It added that for this, it will take advantage of face or fingerprint unlock where it is available on the mobile phone operating system. “In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to your WhatsApp account you will now be asked to use your face or fingerprint unlock on your phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link your device,” it said.

This will limit the chance that a housemate or officemate can link devices to your WhatsApp account without you, as per WhatsApp.

10:40 AM

Rupee rises 7 paise to 72.98 against US dollar in early trade

Investors get bullish on the rupee ahead of the budget.

PTI reports: "The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 72.98 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking positive domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.01 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.98 against the greenback, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.05 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.31 per cent to 90.73.

"The US Dollar Index has started higher this Friday morning in Asian trade. However, upside was capped as an improvement in risk appetite sapped demand for the safe haven dollar with investors taking cheer from US economic data wasn't as bad as feared," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Asian currencies were trading weak against the greenback and could keep appreciation limited for the rupee, the note added.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey 2020-21 will be tabled in Parliament on Friday. Markets will be awaiting cues from the Union Budget on Monday.

Market participants will also look for cues from April-December fiscal deficit data and FY20 revised GDP data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 119.59 points higher at 46,993.95, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.90 points to 13,858.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,712.51 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.02 per cent to USD 55.52"

10:20 AM

‘Gold demand in India hit 25-year low in 2020’

Gold demand in India hit a 25-year low at 446.4 tonnes in 2020, compared with 690.4 tonnes in 2019 due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and on account of record high prices, the India office of the World Gold Council said.

Total jewellery demand in India for 2020 was down by 42% at 315.9 tonnes as compared with 544.6 tonnes in 2019. The value of jewellery was ₹1,33,260 crore, down by 22% from ₹1,71,790 crore in 2019.

Total investment demand for the calendar year was down by 11% at 130.4 tonnes in comparison with 145.8 tonnes in the previous year.

10:00 AM

Indian shares bounce after five sessions of losses, investors eye Federal budget

Some relief for stocks this morning.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares opened higher on Friday and are on course to end a five-session losing streak as investors eye results from a slew of blue-chip companies as well as the Federal budget on Monday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.88% at 13,938.50 by 0348 GMT while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.83% to 47,262.87. However, both indexes are on course to clock their second week of losses.

Top private sector lender HDFC Bank rose 1.5% to be the top boost on the Nifty, helping the Nifty Bank index rise 0.9%.

Shares of automaker Tata Motors also rose 3.2% ahead of its quarterly results. The Nifty Auto gained 1.2%.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to unveil plans to boost economic growth at the world's second most populous country when she presents the Federal budget on Monday.

Investors also await growth projections for the upcoming financial year from the annual economic survey which will be presented later in the day."

9:30 AM

Economic Survey to be tabled today

Parliament’s Budget session kicks off on Friday, beginning with the tabling of the Economic Survey for this year. The Union Budget, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said will be ‘one like never before’ in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be presented on Monday.

Rating agencies expect the government to factor in a wider deficit for the coming year in order to give the economy a fiscal stimulus to emerge faster from the pandemic’s effects. A key factor in the fiscal calculations for 2021-22, will also be the government’s stance on the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The Commission’s report on devolution of finances between the Centre and States for the coming five years is expected to be tabled along with the Centre’s Action Taken Report on its recommendations. The Commission, led by N.K. Singh, had submitted its report to the President on November 9.

