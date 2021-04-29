Business Live:

29 April 2021 10:07 IST

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

9:30 AM

Leading companies now reporting more revenue compared to pre-COVID-19 times: Accenture study

Leading enterprises that amplified their technology investments during the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly extended their growth advantage over competitors, said a study from Accenture on Wednesday.

The research titled “Make the Leap, Take the Lead,” revealed that technology undeniably became indispensable to business success and directly enabled companies to survive and thrive during one of the most disruptive times in history.

By stepping up investments in cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies, `leaders' are now growing revenue at five times the rate of ‘laggards,’ exceptionally higher than the doubled growth rate Leaders reported just a few years ago, as per the report.

