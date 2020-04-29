Business Live: Sensex jumps over 300 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 9,400

Stocks are off to a strong start this morning as investors are enthused by the prospects of an end to the global lockdown and fiscal stimulus measures to boost the economy.

The fall in oil prices have put gulf countries in a spot of bother with burgeoning budget deficits.

10:40 AM

Saudi Arabia's Q1 budget slips into deficit at $9.1 billion as oil revenue slides

The fall in oil prices owing to the drop in global demand has hit the budgets of oil-producing countries pretty hard, threatening both internal and external stability.

Reuters reports: "Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported a first quarter budget deficit of 34.107 billion Saudi riyals ($9.09 billion), as oil revenue was hit hard by a combination of sliding global prices, demand and a supply glut in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

That reversed a first quarter surplus of around $7.4 billion in 2019.

The kingdom - which is trying to diversify its oil-dependent economy - has projected a deficit of 187 billion riyals, or 6.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), this year, widening sharply from 131 billion riyals last year.

Total revenues for the first quarter reached 192.072 billion riyals, down 22 pct percent year-on-year, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website.

Oil revenues dropped 24 percent to 128.771 billion riyals in the same period, mainly driven down by slumping global crude demand and prices as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed large parts of the global economy."

10:20 AM

Debt funds less exposed to risky issuers after IL&FS fiasco: Morgan Stanley

The recent events at Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund may have increased the risk of redemptions in debt funds, but a gradual reduction in exposure towards riskier issuers in the last year and a half could limit any further downside risks.

According to Morgan Stanley, mutual funds have gradually moved towards better assets after the IL&FS crisis came to the fore in September 2018 and hence should be able to tide over the current crisis.

“Recent events at credit risk funds have increased risk of redemptions at debt mutual funds. However, we think a big shift in the AUM mix over the past 18 months towards stronger borrowers should mitigate this risk,” stated a note by the global financial major.

10:00 AM

Sensex jumps over 300 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 9,400

The rally in stocks, since hitting bottom last month, continues as hopes of an end to the global lockdown keep investors enthused.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in opening trade on Wednesday led by buying in index-heavyweights HDFC twins and positive cues from Asian peers.

After hitting a high of 32,431.20, the 30-share index was trading 285.83 points or 0.89 per cent higher at 32,400.35.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 78.95 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 9,459.85.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Reliance Industries and NTPC.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, HUL, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 371.44 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 32,114.52, while the Nifty advanced 98.60 points, or 1.06 per cent, to close at 9,380.90.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 122.15 crore, according to provisional exchange data."