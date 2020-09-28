Business Live:

Neutrality must for platforms, app stores and devices, says outgoing TRAI chief

Just as principles of net neutrality have been applied to telecom networks, neutrality of platforms, app stores, operating systems, and devices are crucial aspects that will need to be examined and ensured in the digital era, outgoing TRAI chief RS Sharma has said.

Mr Sharma termed this as a “new frontier” that merits attention, and emphasised that ‘neutrality’ is important to ensure that devices, operating systems and digital platforms don’t emerge as “new gatekeepers” or exercise arbitrary controls.

“Who will get into that area...I am not saying whether Trai should do it, or who someone else...I am saying neutrality of devices, operating systems and platforms is something that should be examined and ensured,” he told PTI.

