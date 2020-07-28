Business Live:

Stock broker react as they watch the stock prices on a computer screen, at BSE building in Mumbai | File

Stock broker react as they watch the stock prices on a computer screen, at BSE building in Mumbai | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Govt. to go ahead with divestment of 23 PSUs cleared by Cabinet: Nirmala Sitharaman

The government is working on completing the stake sale process of about 23 public sector companies whose divestment has already been cleared by the Cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

The Minister also said she would soon meet small finance firms and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to review the credit being extended by them to businesses.

Ms. Sitharaman, in a conversation with Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, said the government as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package had announced opening up of all sectors for private participation.

“The final call as to which are the secto₹ which are going to be called ‘strategic’ is not made yet, that has to be announced and I can’t preempt what announcement is likely to come.

Read more
 

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 9:33:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-28-july-2020/article32209234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY