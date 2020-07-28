Business Live:

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Govt. to go ahead with divestment of 23 PSUs cleared by Cabinet: Nirmala Sitharaman

The government is working on completing the stake sale process of about 23 public sector companies whose divestment has already been cleared by the Cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

The Minister also said she would soon meet small finance firms and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to review the credit being extended by them to businesses.

Ms. Sitharaman, in a conversation with Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal, said the government as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package had announced opening up of all sectors for private participation.

“The final call as to which are the secto₹ which are going to be called ‘strategic’ is not made yet, that has to be announced and I can’t preempt what announcement is likely to come.