Business Live: Shares at record high on boost from Reliance, banking stocks

The benchmark stock indices have opened the day on a positive note, recording fresh highs as investors rushed to buy.

10:00 AM

Indian shares at record high on boost from Reliance, banking stocks

Another boost for stocks.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares hit a record high on Monday as Reliance Industries and financial stocks gained, while investor sentiment remained upbeat globally due to U.S. President Donald Trump approving a $2.3 trillion stimulus package he had been threatening to veto.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.7% at 13,844.75 by 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.71% higher at 47,307.78. Both indexes hit record highs.

Broader Asian shares rose at the start of the final trading week of 2020 as a source said Donald Trump signed into law a pandemic aid and spending package, averting a partial federal government shutdown in the United States.

In Mumbai, all the main Nifty sub-indexes were up in early trade.

HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty PSU banking index, which tracks India's state-owned lenders, rose more than 1% led by a 2% rise in Central Bank of India.

Shares of India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries, gained 1.1%. Reliance said it would buy out IMG Worldwide LLC from its sports management joint venture for about $7 million."

9:30 AM

Govt. defends new rule under GST regime

The government has defended its new rule under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, mandating cash payment of at least 1% of tax liabilities for businesses with a turnover of over ₹50 lakh per month, instead of using their input tax credits to discharge their entire tax dues.

The rule, introduced last Wednesday, has attracted criticism from several chartered accountants and tax payers over social media, stoking fears that the mandatory cash payment will adversely affect small businesses, increase their working capital requirement and make GST a more complex indirect tax system.

Department of Revenue sources, however, said that these fears are misplaced and “only risky or suspicious dealers and fly-by-night operators” will be affected by the move aimed at curbing fake GST invoice fraud. Several entities with a turnover of ₹6 crore a year (or ₹50 lakh a month) would be excluded from the ambit of the rule, they pointed out, and the actual number of entities affected may be as little as 45,000 out of GST’s 1.2 crore registered entities.