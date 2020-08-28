Business Live:

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:00 AM

World Bank pauses publication of Doing Business report

The World Bank on Thursday said it has decided to pause the publication of its Doing Business report following a number of irregularities regarding changes to data in previous reports.

“A number of irregularities have been reported regarding changes to the data in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports, published in October 2017 and 2019.”

“The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology,” the World Bank said in a statement.

The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank has been briefed on the situation, as have the authorities of the countries that were most affected by the data irregularities, it said, adding “the publication of the Doing Business report will be paused as we conduct our assessment.”