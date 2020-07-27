Business Live:

9:30 AM

ICICI Bank net jumps 36% to ₹2,599 cr.

ICICI Bank Ltd. on Saturday reported first-quarter standalone profit after tax rose 36% to ₹2,599 crore, from ₹1,908 crore a year earlier.

Core operating profit increased by 15% to ₹7,014 crore, while net interest income (NII) grew by 20% to ₹9,280 crore.

The net interest margin inched up to 3.69%, from 3.61% a year earlier, reflecting the higher liquidity with the bank due to strong deposit inflows and limited credit demand due to the lockdown, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Fee income slid to ₹2,104 crore, from ₹3,039 crore, reflecting lower business volumes and customer activity in view of the lockdown.

