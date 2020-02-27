Business Live: Q3 GDP to grow at 4.5%, says SBI

The beginning A worker cleans the wool in a factory in Srinagar.

27 February 2020 09:16 IST

News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

12:15 PM

Apple to open 1st India flagship store in 2021: Tim Cook

Bullish on its growth in India, Apple is set to open its first branded retail store in the country in 2021, CEO Tim Cook has told shareholders.

Speaking to investors at the annual shareholder meeting at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on Wednesday, Cook confirmed the company will open its first offline retail outlet in the world’s second biggest smartphone market next year, reports Apple Insider.

“I don’t want somebody else to run the brand for us,” he was quoted as saying.

“We wouldn’t be a very good partner in retail. We like to do things our way,” the Apple CEO mentioned.

Apple currently has third-party reseller outlets to sell its devices in the country.

12:00 PM

Infosys grants stock incentives worth Rs 3.25 crore to CEO Parekh

Software major Infosys has granted stock incentive units worth Rs 3.25 crore to CEO Salil Parekh under the under its 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan.

The company has offered incentive to the CEO in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) which will have a three—year equal vesting schedule.

The Chief Operating Officer U.B. Pravin Rao has been granted 58,650 RSUs, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Further, as per the plan five key management personnels (KMP) will receive 3,53,270 RSUs, with one KMP getting RSUs valued Rs 1.75 crore with a vesting period of four years. IANS

11:45 AM

Coronavirus, U.S.-EU trade war, Gulf tension biggest threats to global economy: EIU

The growth outlook for 2020 appears bleak, The Economist Intelligence Unit said on Wednesday and cited coronavirus, the U.S.-EU trade war, and the U.S.-Iran conflict as the biggest threats to the global economy.

According to a whitepaper released by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU), global growth is forecast to be 2.9% in 2020, close to decade lows.

The EIU expects economic growth in the developed world to slow in 2020, driven by a moderation in the U.S. growth.

11:30 AM

Telecom tariff hikes drive SIM consolidation: Report

Telecom tariff hikes from December last year has led to consolidation in the market leading to gross subscriber fall, said a report from Motilal Oswal.

After declining by 2.1 million in November 2019, the number of declines in active subscribers increased again by 3.5 m in December 19. The trend comes on the back of IUC charges imposed by RJio in October 19 and a major unanimous price hike (25—30 per cent) in December 19. Gross subscriber base declined by 3.2 m (—0.3 per cent MoM) to 1,151 m, as against addition of 3—4 m in the recent past.

Bharti’s gross subscriber base stood flat and RJio added mere 0.1 m subscribers. VIL’s gross subscribers declined by 3.6 m, possibly due to customers discarding non-functional SIM cards post tariff hikes. IANS

11:15 AM

Rupee rises 5 paise to 71.60 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee appreciated by 5 paise to 71.60 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback in the overseas market.

Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas supported the rupee, while weak opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.65 then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.60, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.65 against the dollar.

11:00 AM

No instruction to banks on withdrawing Rs 2000 notes: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that no instructions have been given to banks on stopping issuing notes of Rs 2000 denomination.

“As far as I know, no such instruction has been given to the banks (on stopping issue of Rs 2000 notes),” she said at a meeting with heads of PSU banks.

The Minister’s comments come after reports of ATM recalibration to phase out of Rs 2,000 notes and that the largest currency denomination will remain legal tender, but would be gradually phased out of public circulation. IANS

10:45 AM

‘Auto firms must manage supply chains better’

Automobile industry has to manage supply chains better in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in China, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) vice-chairman Vikram Kirloskar, who is also CII president, said on Wednesday.

“We have to learn how to manage our supply chains, and plan for risk to supply chains,” he said in a brief interaction at the national launch of Toyota’s Vellfire luxury, self-charging hybrid MPV here.

On the impact on component supplies from China for the Indian auto industry, he said “some impact will be there, [but] I understand factories in China have already started [again],” he said.

10:30 AM

V shaped recovery for global markets delusional: Nouriel Roubini

Painting a grim picture for global stock markets already reeling from the twin onslaughts of economic sluggishness and the coronavirus, American economist Nouriel Roubini said the prospect of a ‘V shaped recovery, where all of the virus—hit is absorbed within the first quarter, is a “delusional” idea and investors are better off with cash and bonds rather than plunging into equity.

“People, when they talk about V shaped, they don’t know what they’re talking about,” Roubini said during a television interview on Wednesday.

Roubini is the Professor of Economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business and was Senior Economist for International Affairs in the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers during the Clinton Administration. IANS

10:15 AM

Sensex drops over 200 points; Nifty near 11,600

Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in opening session on Thursday as incessant foreign fund outflow and coronavirus overhang weighed on global investor sentiment.

The 30-share index dropped 202.44 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 39,686.52, while the NSE Nifty fell 62.75 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 11,615.75.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, TCS, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Titan, NTPC, Nestle India and Kotak Bank were trading with gains.

10:00 AM

Investors can purchase MFs on bourses

Investors can now directly purchase or redeem mutual fund (MF) units using the stock exchange platform, a facility that was hitherto only available to distributors or investment advisers.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) extended the facility to all mutual fund investors.

“In order to further increase the reach of this platform, it has been decided to allow investors to directly access infrastructure of the recognised stock exchanges to purchase and redeem mutual fund units directly from mutual fund/asset management companies,” stated the circular.

9:45 AM

Govt decides to lift ban on onion exports

The government on Wednesday decided to lift the nearly six-month-old ban on export of onions in a bid to protect the interests of farmers as prices are likely to fall sharply due to bumper rabi crop.

Sources said the decision was taken at a meeting of a Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Since the price of onion has stabilised and there is bumper onion crop, government has decided to lift ban on export of onions. Expected monthly harvest in March is over 40 lakh MT compared to 28.4 lakh MT last year,” Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a tweet on Wednesday. PTI

9:30 PM

Q3 GDP to grow at 4.5%: SBI

The GDP growth for the October-December quarter is estimated to be 4.5%, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) report.

For the full year, the projection has been revised upwards to 4.7% from 4.6%.

The economy grew by 5% in the first quarter and 4.5% in the second quarter — the lowest in 26 quarters.

“Our composite leading indicator (index of 33 major leading indicators) suggests that GDP growth will remain flat at 4.5% in Q3 of FY20,” the report, authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI, said. The government is scheduled to release Q3 GDP data by the end of this week.

9:15 PM

Coronavirus will harm world economy: EU economy chief

The coronavirus epidemic is bound to dent global economic growth, the European Union’s Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday as the outbreak continued to spread to more countries, wiping trillions of dollars off world financial markets.

“The only certainty about Covid—19 is that it will have an economic impact at global level,” Gentiloni said in Brussels, referring to the new coronavirus strain, whose symptoms are similar to those of flu.

Believed to have originated from wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, Covid—19 has infected 80,000 people in 27 countries. The vast majority of cases have been in China, where the virus has killed nearly 2,700 people. IANS