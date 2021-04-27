Business Live:

27 April 2021 10:28 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

Advertising

Advertising

9:30 AM

Tesla reports higher profits, says expansion on track

Tesla reported a jump in first-quarter profits Monday on surging automobile sales and said it was on track to boost automotive capacity at factories in three countries.

Elon Musk's electric car company reported profits of $438 million compared with $16 million in the year-ago period, following a 74% rise in revenues to $10.4 billion.

Tesla, which was co-founded by Musk with the mission of remaking the automotive market, pointed to a stream of new electric models unveiled by rivals such as Detroit's "Big Three" automakers as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration promotes electric car usage.

Read more