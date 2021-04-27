Business

Business Live:

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Net Desk 27 April 2021 10:28 IST
Updated: 27 April 2021 10:28 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

 

Advertising
Advertising

 

9:30 AM

Tesla reports higher profits, says expansion on track

Tesla reported a jump in first-quarter profits Monday on surging automobile sales and said it was on track to boost automotive capacity at factories in three countries.

Elon Musk's electric car company reported profits of $438 million compared with $16 million in the year-ago period, following a 74% rise in revenues to $10.4 billion.

Tesla, which was co-founded by Musk with the mission of remaking the automotive market, pointed to a stream of new electric models unveiled by rivals such as Detroit's "Big Three" automakers as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration promotes electric car usage.

Read more  

Comments
More In Business
Read more...