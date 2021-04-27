Business Live:

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

 

 

9:30 AM

Tesla reports higher profits, says expansion on track

Tesla reported a jump in first-quarter profits Monday on surging automobile sales and said it was on track to boost automotive capacity at factories in three countries.

Elon Musk's electric car company reported profits of $438 million compared with $16 million in the year-ago period, following a 74% rise in revenues to $10.4 billion.

Tesla, which was co-founded by Musk with the mission of remaking the automotive market, pointed to a stream of new electric models unveiled by rivals such as Detroit's "Big Three" automakers as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration promotes electric car usage.

Read more
 

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 10:29:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-27-april-2021/article34420474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY