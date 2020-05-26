Business Live: Sensex rallies over 400 points in opening session; Nifty tops 9,100

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:40 AM

Indian stocks' performance this year to be worst since 2011

Not very encouraging news for investors in Indian equities.

Reuters reports: "Indian stocks will not recoup this year's losses anytime soon and 2020 will mark the worst annual performance in nine years on fears of a deep downturn in the economy and business activity, a Reuters poll of market strategists found.

Over 55% of 34 strategists who answered a separate question said the benchmark BSE Sensex Index would revisit this year's low of 25,638.90 hit on March 24. All but one said it would happen by the end of September.

While the index has recovered nearly 20% since hitting a record low - a day before the nationwide lockdown started on March 25 - it is still down around 26% so far this year.

That is despite $266 billion of economic stimulus announced by the government and the aggressive liquidity measures and interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India.

The BSE index was forecast to gain 4.2% to 31,960 by the end of 2020 from Friday's close above 30,672, according to the median forecast from the latest poll. It was taken before the RBI's latest unscheduled meeting on Friday, where it cut the repo rate by another 40 basis points to a record low of 4.00%.

If the poll forecast is correct, that would leave the index down by 22.5% for this calendar year, its worst performance since 2011 and a massive downgrade from 43,560 predicted in the last Reuters poll three months ago."

10:20 AM

‘An opportune time to invest in markets’

Markets are likely to remain volatile with a downward bias as COVID-19 will continue to impact companies; the current fiscal is set to be a washout in terms of earnings, said Lav Chaturvedi, ED and CEO, Reliance Securities. Interview excerpts:

Do you think the stock markets have reached their bottom?

Given the current economic scenario and ambiguity over corporate earnings, market momentum will remain volatile with a downward bias.

From a valuation perspective, Nifty currently trades at 21.5x of earnings and 2.7x of book value, which looks to be fairly valued. However, given the about 17% contraction in IIP for March 2020 and expectation of a persistent decline in subsequent months, earnings growth visibility looks cloudy.

10:00 AM

Sensex rallies over 400 points in opening session; Nifty tops 9,100

The benchmark indices have rallied at open on the back of positive global cues.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, ITC and Reliance Industries amid positive cues from global markets.

After touching a high of 31,086.70 in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 373.67 points or 1.22 per cent higher at 31,046.26.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 108.70 points or 1.20 per cent to 9,147.95.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Titan, UltraTech Cement and L&T.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer ended 260.31 points or 0.84 per cent lower at 30,672.59, while the broader Nifty settled 67 points or 0.74 per cent down at 9,039.25.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,353.90 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

Markets were closed on Monday for ‘Id-Ul-Fitr’

Besides stock-specific action, domestic investors were enthused by positive cues from global markets as lockdown restrictions eased world over, traders said."