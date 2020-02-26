Business Live: Target of $5 trillion economy is statement of intent, says Niti Aayog official

26 February 2020 09:13 IST

9:15 AM

Target of $ 5 trillion economy is statement of intent: Niti Aayog official

The government’s target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 is a statement of intent, which sounds idealistic, a Niti Aayog official has said, asserting that “tough times” don’t last as she dispelled concerns over economic slowdown.

Addressing a session organised by the Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Monday, Chairperson of the National Committee on Financial Inclusion and Literacy - Niti Aayog Bindu Dalmia said the target has been so set to raise the bar of India’s economic performance.

“For now, the ambitious USD 5 trillion economy target is a statement of intent, which sounds too idealistic,” she said, adding that the country is well on the path to achieving it. PTI