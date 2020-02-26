Business Live: Target of $5 trillion economy is statement of intent, says Niti Aayog official

Bank credit growth may have bottomed out at 6%: Crisil

Credit growth of commercial banks may have bottomed out, which is expected to be 6% this financial year and in 2020-21, the growth could improve to 8-9%, rating agency Crisil said.

“The prolonged slowdown in bank lending may be bottoming out this fiscal, with gross credit offtake set to rise 8-9% on-year in fiscal 2021, a good 200-300 basis points (bps) over the likely growth of around 6% this fiscal,” the rating agency said.

According to data published by the RBI, year-on-year credit growth till January 31 was 7.1% compared with the 14.5% during the same period of the previous financial year.

Target of $ 5 trillion economy is statement of intent: Niti Aayog official

The government’s target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 is a statement of intent, which sounds idealistic, a Niti Aayog official has said, asserting that “tough times” don’t last as she dispelled concerns over economic slowdown.

Addressing a session organised by the Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Monday, Chairperson of the National Committee on Financial Inclusion and Literacy - Niti Aayog Bindu Dalmia said the target has been so set to raise the bar of India’s economic performance.

“For now, the ambitious USD 5 trillion economy target is a statement of intent, which sounds too idealistic,” she said, adding that the country is well on the path to achieving it. PTI

