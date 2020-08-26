Business Live:

Government may look at second stimulus once COVID-19 infections ebb: Expenditure Secretary

The government may look at introducing a second set of fiscal stimulus measures once the COVID-19 infections abate and the psychological fears in people’s minds ebb, a top Finance Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The government has also observed that 40% of the cash transfers directly into the beneficiaries’ accounts recently have been saved and not spent, leading to a feeling that there are limitations of the stimuli measures and hence, making timing the most important factor, Union Expenditure Secretary T. V. Somanathan said.

It can be noted that the government’s first round of fiscal stimulus was announced in late March, and included measures like extra spend of nearly 2 percentage points of GDP. The RBI delivered two deep rate cuts before surprising all with a pause this month, leading some analysts to opine that the government will have to do the heavy lifting now.

