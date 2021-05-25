Business Live: Shares gain as daily COVID-19 cases hit over one-month low; Barclays cuts India's FY22 GDP estimate to 9.2% on second wave, slow pace of vaccinations

25 May 2021 10:32 IST

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a positive note as the count of fresh coronavirus cases reached a one-month low.

1:00 PM

India said to plan COVID-19 economic stimulus package - Bloomberg

A stimulus may be on offer soon to boost the economy.

Reuters reports: "India is preparing an economic stimulus package for the sectors worst affected by COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies, Bloomberg reported.

The discussions were at an early stage and no timeline for an announcement was decided, the report added."

12:30 PM

Banking start-up Zeta raises $250 mn from SoftBank

Banking technology start-up Zeta on Monday received $250 million in investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2. This Series C investment values Zeta at $1.45 billion.

“With Zeta, financial institutions can leverage a modern, cloud-native platform and improve speed to market, agility, cost-to-income ratio and user experience” said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and co-founder, Zeta.

Munish Varma, managing partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers, said banking software was a $300-billion industry globally. Most banks still employed technology that was significantly older than their customers, adversely impacting user experience and engagement.

12:00 PM

Barclays cuts India's FY22 GDP estimate to 9.2% on second wave, slow pace of vaccinations

Growth forecasts keep getting revised downwards.

PTI reports: "A British brokerage on Tuesday cut India's FY22 GDP growth estimate by a sharp 0.80 per cent to 9.2 per cent, saying the economic impact of the second wave of infections has been deeper than initially expected.

Barclays chief India economist Rahul Bajoria also mentioned the slow pace of vaccinations in the country and the rolling lockdowns across many states for the estimate.

It can be noted that the last month has seen a slew of similar forecasts from analysts, even as the RBI maintained its estimate of a 10.5 per cent growth in real GDP. The analysts' estimates range from 8.5 per cent to a little above 10 per cent. The higher growth number has been made possible by a low base of FY21, where the economy contracted by over 7.5 per cent.

"Although India's second COVID-19 wave has started to recede, the related economic costs have been larger owing to the more stringent lockdowns implemented to contain the outbreak… we lower our FY 2021-22 GDP growth forecast a further 0.80 per cent, to 9.2 per cent," Bajoria said.

He said the overall situation is coming under control even though parts of the country are still experiencing an increase in new cases and this can result in a gradual reopening of the economy.

It can be noted that the second wave had witnessed new infections top 4 lakh a day with over 4,500 deaths. While the new infections have gone down, the daily deaths – even the reported ones – continue to be high.

Barclays said the economic costs of the recent surge in cases are rising rapidly, and added that while "reasonably stable", the economy experienced a sharp decline in activity in May as is evident in high frequency data.

"While we continue to believe the lockdowns will last only until end of June 2021, in our new base case, we now estimate economic losses of USD 74 billion, all of it contained in Q2 21 (April-June)," the note said.

India's vaccination programme has slowed significantly, given persistent supply constraints and logistical challenges, the British brokerage said, adding the situation will only improve in the September quarter.

"The slow vaccination drive may pose medium-term risks to growth, especially if the country experiences a third wave of COVID-19 cases," the brokerage warned.

In what it termed as a "pessimist scenario" of a third wave of COVID-19 infections which result in another eight weeks of lockdowns, it said the economic costs will rise and the GDP growth will slip further to 7.7 per cent."

11:30 AM

Shibulal buys Infosys shares worth ₹100 crore from wife Kumari

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has bought shares worth ₹100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction.

“...We are hereby informing you about the sale of 7,45,150 equity shares (representing 0.02 per cent) of Infosys to S.D. Shibulal by way of block sale on the platform of the stock exchange on May 24, 2021,” Kumari Shibulal said in a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, Mr. Shibulal bought over 7.45 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,342.05 per share, valuing the transaction at ₹100 crore.

Post the transaction, Mr. Shibulal’s stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.10 per cent, while Ms. Kumari’s stake stands at 0.16 per cent.

11:00 AM

Oil steady near week high as prospect of Iran glut wanes

Oil market dynamics.

Reuters reports: "Oil prices rose for a third day on Tuesday, holding around one-week highs after jumping more than 3% the previous session as investors tempered previous expectations of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets.

Brent crude futures were up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $68.60 a barrel by 0400 GMT, having jumped 3% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures was up 8 cents at $66.13 a barrel, after gaining 3.9% the previous session.

Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran are due to resume in Vienna this week. Talks were given another life after Tehran and the U.N. nuclear agency extended a monitoring agreement on the Middle Eastern country's atomic programme.

Worries that Iran was soon going to start selling oil if an agreement resulted in the lifting of U.N. and other sanctions on crude exports had pulled down prices earlier but talks have not been conclusive.

"U.S. Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken poured cold water over the prospect of a revival, stating that there was no indication that Iran is willing to comply with nuclear commitments," Sophie Griffiths, Market Analyst at OANDA, said in a client note.

Blinken had on Sunday told CNN: "We've actually made progress."

Still, the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is patchy, indicating a mixed outlook for oil demand.

Parts of Europe and the United States are recording fewer infections and deaths, prompting governments to ease restrictions, but in other areas such as India - the world's third-biggest oil importer - rates are still high.

New coronavirus infections in India rose by 222,315, government data showed on Monday, the world's biggest 24-hour increase, though numbers have fallen off highs of over 400,000 earlier this month."

10:30 AM

Petrol hits record ₹99.71/litre in Mumbai after another price hike

Petrol price inched towards the ₹100-mark in Mumbai on Tuesday after fuel rates were hiked again.

Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to ₹93.44 a litre and diesel to ₹84.32 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol price climbed to ₹99.71 a litre and diesel to ₹91.57 per litre.

Rates had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

10:00 AM

Indian shares gain as daily COVID-19 cases hit over one-month low

A good start to the day for stocks as the pandemic recedes.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares rose on Tuesday as the country reported its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 infections in more than a month, with sentiment aided by Asian markets that tracked a strong finish on Wall Street.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.43% to 15,261.55 by 0512 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.29% higher at 50,794.57.

Software services giants Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services were the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining 1.33% and 1.41%, respectively.

"Upbeat global cues and receding new COVID-19 cases trend have triggered a strong start and rotational buying across sectors is further fuelling the momentum," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.

Investors' appetite has been aided by a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India. The country on Tuesday posted 196,427 new infections over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,511.

Among other notable stock gains, restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation rose as much as 9.4% on strong March-quarter results.

In the broader Asian markets, shares climbed after a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes."

9:30 AM

Deputy U.S Treasury chief sees G7 support for 15%-plus global minimum tax

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said he anticipates strong support from the G7 industrial democracies for the Biden Administration’s proposed 15%-plus global minimum corporate tax, which in turn should help solidify support in the U.S. Congress for domestic corporate tax legislation.

“My sense is that you’re going to see a lot of unified support amongst the G7 moving forward,” Mr. Adeyemo told Reuters on Monday after supportive comments about the Treasury’s proposal from France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

That support may be voiced at an in-person meeting of G7finance ministers in London on June 4-5, Adeyemo said.

The reaction from G7 chair Britain has been more guarded.

