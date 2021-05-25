Business Live:

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a



9:30 AM

Deputy U.S Treasury chief sees G7 support for 15%-plus global minimum tax

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said he anticipates strong support from the G7 industrial democracies for the Biden Administration’s proposed 15%-plus global minimum corporate tax, which in turn should help solidify support in the U.S. Congress for domestic corporate tax legislation.

“My sense is that you’re going to see a lot of unified support amongst the G7 moving forward,” Mr. Adeyemo told Reuters on Monday after supportive comments about the Treasury’s proposal from France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

That support may be voiced at an in-person meeting of G7finance ministers in London on June 4-5, Adeyemo said.

The reaction from G7 chair Britain has been more guarded.