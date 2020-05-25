Business Live: Domestic flights to resume from today; Jiomart goes live to take on Amazon, Flipkart

Staff and crew of various airlines during a drill at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday. V.V. Krishnan V.V. Krishnan

25 May 2020 10:00 IST

Equity, currency, commodity and bond markets are closed on Monday on account of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’

10:40 AM

Gold down as potential Japanese stimulus boosts risk appetite

Investors are deserting the precious metal as risk-on sentiment prevails.

Reuters reports: "Gold declined on Monday as Japanese equities rose on news of a potential stimulus programme that boosted investors' risk appetite, though fresh tensions over Hong Kong limited the metal's fall.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,728.06 per ounce by 0252 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,728.50. “I think the play into stocks and other risk assets has probably supported the risk appetite, and diminished the appeal for gold in the short term,” said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

“There still seems to be the broad issue of gold prices trying to break too far above the 1,740, 1,750 mark.” Gold on Friday rose as much as 0.8% to touch $1,739.51, before paring gains.

Japan is considering fresh stimulus worth over $929 billion, which mostly consists of financial aid programmes for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper said. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.5% following the report.

Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset during political and economic uncertainties. Reflecting investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust holdings, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.4% to 1,116.71 tonnes on Friday."

10:20 AM

Jiomart goes live to take on Amazon, Flipkart

Reliance Industries (RIL) has taken its e-commerce platform JioMart live in an attempt to take on rivals Amazon and Flipkart. Pilots were carried out in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan.

Jiomart, an online-offline model that combines the strengths of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, has started offering products at a minimum 5% discount to the maximum retail price on select products.

“Farm produce will directly be sourced from farmers that have collaborated with the brand,” said the JioMart website.

JioMart has started offering more than 50,000 products in the fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery, staples, snacks and branded foods, beverages, personal care, home care and baby care categories, according to its website.

10:00 AM

Domestic flights to resume, but coronavirus cases rise

The airline sector, which has been the worst hit by the 2-month long nationwide-lockdown, is set to get a boost today.

Reuters reports: "Domestic flights will resume across India on Monday after a day of “hard negotiations”, the federal civil aviation minister said on Sunday, after some states sought to limit the number of flights.

Flights will restart under an easing of restrictions imposed over the coronavirus, though the number of new cases rose by a record 24-hour amount on Sunday. The 6,767 new cases took the total to over 131,000.

Airlines are preparing to resume about a third of their domestic flight operations from Monday, even without clarity over what quarantine rules may apply to passengers.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu agreed to operate limited flights from Monday, while southern state of Andhra Pradesh would allow flights from Tuesday, India's civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Twitter late on Sunday.

“It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state government to recommence civil aviation operations in the country.....Domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow,” he said."