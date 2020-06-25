Business Live: Sensex falls over 300 points in early trade ahead of F&O expiry

25 June 2020 09:24 IST

The weakness that hit stocks yesterday continued to prevail today with the benchmark indices suffering modest losses.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:40 AM

Diesel crosses Rs 80-mark in Delhi after 19th consecutive price hike

It looks like consumers will continue to face the heat of rising domestic fuel prices.

PTI reports: "Diesel price in the national capital crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark for the first time ever on Thursday as oil companies raised prices for the 19th day, taking the cumulative rate to Rs 10.63 a litre.

Petrol price, after a day’s hiatus, was hiked by 16 paise and the increase in less than three weeks now totals Rs 8.66 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.92 per litre from Rs 79.76, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.02 a litre from Rs 79.88, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Diesel had for the first time become costlier than petrol in Delhi on Wednesday and has now crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

However, diesel is costlier than petrol only in the national capital where the state government had raised local sales tax or VAT on the fuel sharply last month. It costs less than petrol in other cities.

The 19th daily increase in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs.

In 19 straight days, diesel price has gone up by Rs 10.63 per litre. Petrol price has been hiked on 18 occasions since June 7 and now totals to Rs 8.66 a litre."

10:20 AM

IMF projects sharp contraction of 4.5% in Indian economy in 2020

The IMF on June 24 projected a sharp contraction of 4.5% for the Indian economy in 2020, a “historic low,” citing the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities, but said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021 with a robust 6% growth rate.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected the global growth at -4.9% in 2020, 1.9 percentage points below the April 2020 World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecast.

“We are projecting a sharp contraction in 2020 of -4.5%. Given the unprecedented nature of this crisis, as is the case for almost all countries, this projected contraction is a historic low, Indian-American Gita Gopinath, IMF’s Chief Economist, told PTI as she released the World Economic Outlook Update in Washington.

10:00 AM

Sensex falls over 300 points in early trade ahead of F&O expiry

The benchmark indices that ended their four-day winning streak yesterday are showing more weakness this morning.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 300 points in early trade on Thursday tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and ICICI Bank ahead of the expiry of June derivatives.

Weak cues from global markets also weighed on investor sentiment here, traders said.

After touching a low of 34,499.78, the 30-share index was trading 343.59 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 34,525.39.

Similarly, NSE Nifty fell 99.10 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 10,206.20.

Infosys was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, ITC, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed at 34,868.98, down 561.45 points, or 1.58 per cent, and the broader Nifty tumbled 165.70 points, or 1.58 per cent, to end at 10,305.30.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,766.90 crore on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, expiry of June futures and options (F&O) contracts and border tension with China has added volatility to the market."

9:45 AM

Trump’s H-1B policy detrimental to U.S. economy: USIBC

The temporary suspension of H-1B and other non-immigrant visas by President Donald Trump along with other restrictive policies on immigration is detrimental to the United States and its economy, president of a top American business advocacy group has said.

It (the proclamation) is unfortunate, Nisha Desai Biswal, president of U.S. India Business Council (USIBC) told PTI in an interview.

Mr. Trump had earlier this week issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visas, popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year.

9:30 PM

Gold eases off multi-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt

A temporary blip in gold's rise as investors rush to cash amid the stock sell-off.

Reuters reports: "Gold edged lower on Thursday, easing off a near eight-year high hit in the last session, as a selloff in equity markets driven by a surge in coronavirus cases prompted some investors to dump assets.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,760.39 per ounce as of 0307 GMT, having soared to its highest level since October 2012 of $1,779.06 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,771.80.

“The behavioural pattern we've seen this year is that when stocks and energy fall, there is a rush for cash across all asset classes, including gold,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. However, he added, “any short-term correction is likely to be a slow grind lower, and not a rush for the exit doors,” as safe haven buying and low interest rates provide support for bullion.

Indicative of gold's overall appeal, which has driven a 16% jump in prices this year, holdings of the world's biggest gold-backed exchanged traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust , hit their highest in over seven years.

Asian stock markets fell on surging U.S. coronavirus cases and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic projections, driving inflows into alternate safe haven dollar. Gold has, on occasion, moved in tandem with equity markets this year, with steep selloffs driving a rush for cash and as traders met margin calls."