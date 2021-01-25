Business Live:

25 January 2021 09:21 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

The benchmark stock indices opened the day on a

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

Why SIPs are brain-friendly

Emotions are good for your overall well-being, but those can sometimes get in the way of your financial decision making.

For instance, the possibility of a negative future outcome from an investment could prompt you to not take a decision today even though that investment may be required to achieve your life goal. It is, therefore, important that you distance yourself from your investment decisions.

Here, we discuss how systematic investment plans (SIPs) help moderate emotions and improve your chances of achieving life goals. The possibility of regret in the future because of a bad outcome prompts many to postpone taking a decision today. Suppose you want to accumulate money to make down payment for a house 7 years hence. You know that investing in bank deposits is not enough; lower post-tax returns would mean you have to save more to achieve your goal. But investing in equity could lead to losses.

