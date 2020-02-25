Business Live: India's economy likely grew 4.7% in December quarter

25 February 2020 09:00 IST

India's economy likely grew 4.7% in December quarter

Indian economic growth likely accelerated a touch in the October-December period after its weakest expansion in over six years in the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed, with a small rebound in rural demand and private consumption expected.

Annual gross domestic product growth likely rose to 4.7% in the last quarter of 2019 from 4.5% the previous quarter, when the growth rate appears to have bottomed out, a Feb. 18-24 Reuters poll found.

About 90% of economists in the poll forecast growth for the October-December quarter at 5% or below. Reuters

10:45 AM

Banks’ profitability remains fragile, says Das

While the Indian banking sector may be slowly turning around on the back of improvement in asset quality, its profitability remains fragile, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

He also said that banks continued to face challenges like the present crisis in the telecom sector.

“In terms of recent progress, the Indian banking sector is slowly turning around on the back of improvements in asset quality with enhanced resolutions through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Despite the recent decline in impaired assets and a significant improvement in provisioning, profitability of the banking sector remains fragile,” Mr. Das said at an event.

10:30 AM

Sensex, Nifty open on volatile note amid global selloff

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a volatile note on Monday tracking tepid cues from global markets amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus epidemic on world economy.

After opening over 150 points higher, the 30-share index pared all gains, trading 34.62 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 40,328.61.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading down by 17.15 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 11,812.25.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Sun Pharma, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, HUL, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were trading with gains. PTI

10:15 AM

Gaming could be RIL’s next big move

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani hinted at his next big bet ‘gaming’, during his fireside chat with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday.

During the ‘Future Decoded’ summit, Mr. Nadella asked, “In fact, one thing that Akash was sort of really beyond me if I don’t mention is even gaming. I think in the next decade, you may become a gamer.”

To this, Mr. Ambani replied, “That’s difficult, but I think Akash is very excited in terms of India, like gaming doesn’t really exist in India, and with everything that we’re doing.. and broadband connectivity. I think there is a huge potential.”

10:00 AM

$5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog committee official

The government’s target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds “too idealistic”, a Niti Aayog committee official said on Monday.

The target has been so set to raise the bar of India’s economic performance, she said.

“For now, the ambitious USD 5 trillion economy target is a statement of intent, which sounds too idealistic,” said Bindu Dalmia, chairperson of the National Committee on Financial Inclusion and Literacy at Niti Aayog.

India is “trapped” within a range-bound GDP growth of 5-6 per cent, she said at an MCCI-organised session here. PTI

9:45 AM

DoT asks telcos to submit supporting documents

The Department of Telecom is in the process of sending out written communication to telcos, including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices, to submit supporting documents for self-assessment of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.

“We have asked all operators who have said they are doing a self-assessment of their statutory dues to give us supporting documents. We will then get these test checked in a time-bound manner,” a government official, who did not want to be named, said.

9:30 AM

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceeding against Flipkart

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday set aside the insolvency proceedings against e—commerce major Flipkart.

CloudWalker, an operating creditor, which imported and retailed LED TVs on Flipkart’s platform, dragged the company to the NCLT last year over alleged default of Rs 26.95 crore towards procured imported televisions as per the supply agreement. On October 24, the tribunal admitted the its application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Flipkart, which moved the NCLAT.

The three judge NCLAT bench said that the the operational creditor failed to submit any documents to prove in existence of the operational debt and the amount in default. IANS

9:15 AM

Dow drops more than 1,000 points as coronavirus outbreak threatens economy

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 1,000 points on February 24 in the worst day for the stock market in two years as investors worry that the spread of the viral outbreak that began in China will weaken global economic growth.

Traders sought safety in U.S. government bonds, gold and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to the lowest level in more than three years.

Technology stocks accounted for much of the broad market slide, which wiped out all of the Dow’s and S&P 500 gains for the year.

9:00 AM

Slowing credit growth critical challenge for bank: RBI Guv

Slowing credit growth is one of the most critical challenges for the banking industry and there is a need to focus on prudent lending by the banks, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

So far this year, credit growth in the country has moderated to 7-7.5 per cent.

“The most critical challenge today for banks not just in India but also elsewhere is slowing credit offtake. It affects the profitability of banks,” Das said at the Mint annual banking conclave here.

To facilitate the flow of credit, the RBI has taken several steps like reducing repo rate, facilitating bank refinance to NBFCs for onlending to priority sector and providing long-term repo operation (LTRO), among others, he said.

With such measures already in place, banks need to focus on credit offtake and flow of credit.

“While doing all that the focus should be on doing prudent lending and also to improve the operational efficiency of the banks,” he said. PTI